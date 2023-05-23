MultiChoice’s fight against Netflix and Disney+

Showmax’s subscriber numbers are second to only Netflix in sub-Saharan Africa, MultiChoice Connected Video and Showmax CEO Yolisa Phahle said during the broadcaster’s inaugural Capital Markets Day presentation on Tuesday. Phahle’s presentation cited Digital TV Research data.

During her address, Phahle said they are facing more competition from international streaming giants and that MultiChoice has enlisted the help of Comcast to keep up to speed.

Regarding the competition it faces, MultiChoice highlighted Amazon’s intensified efforts to gain more market share by offering Prime Video mobile plans in South Africa and Nigeria.

Amazon also reportedly aims to launch ecommerce marketplaces in both countries, although the economic downturn has put the brakes on its Nigerian plans.

MultiChoice’s strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Prime Video involves emphasizing the commissioning of local content. However, it noted that Netflix and Amazon have started doing the same.

The South African pay-TV broadcaster describes Africa as the “final frontier” for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) growth, making it a popular target for international players.

There are several reasons for this, including high population growth rates, falling data prices, and disposable income that is set to increase in the coming years.

According to the United Nations Population Division World Population Prospects 2022 report, cited by MultiChoice, the African population is expected to grow from 1.17 billion in 2022 to 1.32 billion by 2027.

This, combined with an expected GDP per capita increase to $5,562 by 2027 and more accessible connectivity, means the continent offers a significant growth opportunity for SVOD providers.

It also noted that data prices have dropped significantly on the continent since 2019. The table below compares six African nations’ data prices in 2019 versus 2022.

Data prices in Africa: 2019 vs 2022 Country Cost of 1GB (2019) Cost of 1GB (2022) % change Ethiopia $2.06 $1.00 -52% Kenya $2.73 $0.84 -69% Nigeria $7.91 $0.71 -91% South Africa $7.77 $2.04 -74% Uganda $5.02 $1.32 -74% Zambia $2.25 $1.36 -39%

Interestingly, the data shows that the price of 1GB of data is significantly more in South Africa than in the other five countries, but that is a discussion for another time.

In its presentation, MultiChoice included a scale-less chart to indicate how subscriber numbers compare between Netflix, Showmax, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ in sub-Saharan Africa.

Netflix has the largest subscriber base and appears to have grown consistently since December 2020.

Showmax, although having a smaller subscriber base, exhibited a similar growth rate to Netflix between December 2020 and 2021. However, this growth rate slowed significantly between December 2021 and 2022.

Disney+ only launched in sub-Saharan Africa in mid-2022 and has seen a surge in uptake. Its launch coincides with Showmax’s decline in growth.

MultiChoice lists Disney+ as a significant competitor in the SVOD market in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Regardless, it promotes the streaming service by bundling it with DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact subscriptions.

According to its terms and conditions, these subscribers can add a maximum of one Disney+ subscription to their plan to receive a R49 discount on their overall monthly bill.

MultiChoice also informed DStv Rewards programme members that they could receive three months of Disney+ free.

It’s also worth noting that MultiChoice promotes Showmax through its DStv subscriptions, offering Premium subscribers access to the service for free and other subscribers discounts on the streaming service.

MultiChoice’s partnership with Comcast

MultiChoice announced its streaming agreement with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky in March 2023, to which the broadcaster will sell a 30% stake in Showmax.

The deal will give Comcast access to MultiChoice’s expertise on local content, expansive sports offerings, and local knowledge.

On the other hand, MultiChoice said it would benefit from Comcast’s position as one of the world’s largest media and tech companies, its global tech expertise and scalable platform, and exclusive content.

Showmax will also switch to using NBCUniversal’s streaming technology that powers its Peacock platform.

The deal will also likely see investment from Comcast in local content.

The deal will see Showmax fall under a UK-based holding company — Earth UK Holdings, trading as Showmax — which MultiChoice says is “most beneficial for operations”.

Now read: MultiChoice pushes back launch of 4K DStv Glass TVs in South Africa