Goodbye DStv — What South Africans are ditching in tough times

DStv is among the biggest casualties of household budget-cutting exercises as South Africans battle to make ends meet in a struggling economy.

That is according to a recent survey conducted by online research company InfoQuest, which asked 300 nationally-representative consumers what policies or contracts they had cancelled over the past six months.

The prices of food, fuel, and other essential products have skyrocketed in the past few months — as evidenced by the reported high inflation rates.

To curb inflation and protect the rand’s value, the South African Reserve Bank has increased interest rates, resulting in higher debt-servicing costs.

In addition, many households are facing hikes in electricity, water, and property tariffs in 2023.

These factors have forced South Africans to rethink their spending habits, particularly on non-essential goods and services.

18% of the participants in InfoQuest’s survey — working out to about 54 people — said they terminated their DStv subscriptions.

The only type of product that saw more cancellations was gym memberships, which 28% of the participants said they had given the boot.

While these two products are regarded as luxury and optional, a significant number of respondents also cancelled essential items like short-term and life insurance, medical aid, and retirement annuities.

InfoQuest operations director Claire Heckrath cautioned that households should carefully consider the potential implications of terminating these products.

“While it may be tempting to cancel personal insurance policies to save money, it is important to recognise the potential risks and consequences,” said Heckrath.

“It is crucial to evaluate the potential risks carefully, consult with professionals and make informed decisions based on individual circumstances.”

The chart below shows the percentage of various products and services cancelled by the consumers surveyed by InfoQuest.

If the 18% figure is anywhere near the actual number of subscriptions DStv lost during the period, the pay-TV broadcaster’s subscriber numbers could make for bleak reading when it reports its 2023 financial year results in June.

DStv parent MultiChoice recently warned investors it expected to report lower revenue than anticipated, with load-shedding, in particular, having a big impact on subscriber growth and activity levels.

“Combined with the negative effect of a weak economy on consumer spending, and thus on the Group’s customer mix, indications are that second half of 2023’s revenue growth in the South African business will be below expectations,” MultiChoice said.

DStv has been bleeding customers on its most expensive package — Premium — for several years.

Its most recent annual results also showed a drop in customers on mid-tier packages — including Compact and Commercial.

While it has been growing customers on its lower-end packages, the average revenue per user has come down substantially due to the loss of the “higher-end” customers.

In September 2018, DStv was making over R300 in revenue per user, compared to R261 per user by September 2022.

Based on complaints online by DStv subscribers, the broadcaster’s annual price increases have factored into this decline.

Its most recent price changes — at the start of April 2023 — saw monthly fees increase by an average of 4.5%.

The worst increase was on one of the lower-level packages, DStv Access, which jumped by 7.5%.

The table below summarises the price increases DStv implemented from 1 April 2023.