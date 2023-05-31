Men behind IPTV pirate streaming service get combined 30-year jail time

The Chesterfield Justice Centre in the UK has sentenced five men behind a popular IPTV pirate streaming service in the country to a combined 30 years in jail, TorrentFreak reports.

The service — Flawless IPTV — amassed over 50,000 subscribers in under two years after launching in 2016.

It operated like typical IPTV pirate streaming services, which copy streams from subscription TV broadcasts and other sources and restream them to customers.

One of Flawless IPTV’s most popular offerings was English Premier League football.

It charged customers just £10 (R244) per month, a fraction of the cost of subscriptions to Sky and Virgin pay-TV services, which are among the legitimate broadcast rightsholders.

In 22 months, Flawless IPTV generated an estimated £4.6 million in revenue, £3.7 million of which was profit.

The profit from the illegal operation was split unequally between six people — Mark Gould, Steven Gordon, Peter Jolley, Christopher Felvus, William Brown, and Zak Smith.

Their arrests came after UK charity Crimestoppers received complaints about Flawless and alerted the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT).

FACT raised the issue with its connections in government and law enforcement.

The Government Agency Intelligence Network (GAIN) and Trading Standards subsequently took action, and an investigation into the operation was completed in about six months before the culprits were arrested.

The amount of profit paid to each of the five sentenced perpetrators and their punishment is summarised below:

Mark Gould — £1.7 million, sentenced to 11 years on two counts of conspiracy to defraud and contempt of court.

Steven Gordon — £1 million profit, sentenced to five years and two months in prison on two counts of conspiracy to defraud and contempt of court.

Peter Jolley — £773,000 profit, sentenced to five years and two months in prison on two counts of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering

Christopher Felvus — £164,500, sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison on two counts of conspiracy to defraud

William Brown — £15,000, sentenced to four years and nine months on two counts of conspiracy to defraud, after pleading not guilty.

Zak Smith did not appear in court, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

IPTV legality in South Africa

MyBroadband has received numerous queries about the legality of certain obscure IPTV services in South Africa.

The abbreviation stands for Internet Protocol Television and, as a general term, refers to distributing video content over the Internet.

However, the term has been misappropriated by illegal providers that stream copyrighted content without a distribution licence from the rightsholders.

IPTV can operate as a closed network ecosystem that requires specific hardware, whereas over-the-top streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ use the public Internet.

In South Africa, these providers have historically been a big problem for the likes of MultiChoice’s DStv, which is the dominant sports broadcaster.

To access its entire sports offering — which includes live coverage of top rugby, cricket, football, golf, tennis, and motorsport events — subscribers have to pay a minimum of R699 per month for the DStv Premium streaming-only package.

Last year the broadcaster implemented a single-device streaming limit for all packages, which it said was done to limit the impact of pirated streams and password sharing between family and friends.