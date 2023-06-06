DStv adds BritBox streaming service to Explora Ultra and Streama

MultiChoice has added UK-based video streaming service BritBox to its DStv Explora Ultra decoder and Streama digital media box.

BritBox is a joint venture between the BBC and ITV and offers a selection of movies and TV shows produced by these two broadcasters.

Among its most sought-after content is its crime and murder mystery titles based on Agatha Christie novels, classic British TV sitcoms like Black Adder and Only Fools and Horses, and documentaries about the royal family.

BritBox first launched in South Africa in August 2021, becoming available on the web, smart TVs, and mobile apps.

In September 2022, the service’s global CEO Reemah Sakaan told MyBroadband that BritBox had been delighted with its first year in the market.

“South Africa has been amongst the most ‘rabid’ in terms of overall volume, hours, and minutes [streamed] of any market in the world,” Sakaan stated.

She also said the service was working on extending its reach through partnerships, which evidently included a collaboration with DStv.

DStv has over nine million customers in South Africa, providing a solid base to access potential subscribers that don’t have or aren’t as familiar with streaming services on a smart TV, computer, or smartphone.

DStv customers can now add a BritBox subscription to their monthly bills, eliminating the need to provide card details directly to the streaming service.

In a statement on the latest development, Sakaan said the partnership with MultiChoice will bring BritBox’s Original series to DStv subscribers across South Africa, express from the UK, and the largest collection of British programming.

“This includes exclusive new hits such as Stonehouse, starring Emmy-winner Matthew Macfadyen, Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton and dark comedy The Cleaner,” Sakaan said.

At the time of publication, MyBroadband counted 185 titles in the BritBox South Africa library.

BritBox costs R99.99 per month in South Africa, with an annual plan for R999.99.

The service is also available in a 7-day free trial.

With the addition of BritBox, DStv now offers six third-party streaming apps on the Explora Ultra and Streama.

It joins Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, and YouTube Kids, alongside MultiChoice’s own Showmax and SuperSport apps.