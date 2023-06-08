This airline is getting 4K OLED TVs on its planes

United Airlines will install nearly 300,000 4K OLED TVs from Panasonic Avionics in its new passenger planes, Aviation Week reports.

The world’s third-largest airline will fit the Astrova TVs to seatbacks in its Airbus A321XLRs and Boeing 787 aircraft from 2025.

The announcement was made by United Airlines’ managing director of identity, product, and loyalty, Mark Murren, during the first day of the 2023 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg.

Murren said although passengers increasingly use their own devices, the airline wanted to engage and entertain passengers with a great screen in front of them.

Panasonic’s Astrova displays are offered in seven sizes — 13-, 16-, 19-, 22- 27-, 32-, and 42-inch — and offer much smaller bezels and thinner designs than existing airplane screens.

From 19-inch to 32-inch, the displays are intended for business class sections in various configurations.

The 42-inch option is intended exclusively for use in first class, where airlines have the most space to work with.

While OLED will undoubtedly be a major benefit in terms of colour reproduction and contrast, it’s questionable whether most of the available screen sizes would benefit from a 4K resolution.

Then again, the distance to the screen in a plane seat is much shorter than in a typical living room, so individual pixels could be more noticeable.

In addition to the improved display technology, the screen supports Bluetooth connectivity, so passengers can wirelessly connect their own earbuds or headphones instead of using the wired models provided by the airline.

The latter will still be an option, though, as the Astrova still features 3.5mm audio jacks, which is more than can be said for many premium smartphones these days.

For charging smartphones, laptops, or other devices, each of the displays also offer two 67W USB-C charging ports.

United Airlines plans to install the screens in its domestic and international fleets.

The airline currently operates flights from South Africa to several US cities — including Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, New York, and Washington DC.

It uses the Boeing 787 for these flights, so South Africans using United should also get to enjoy the new displays from 2025.