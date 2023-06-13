Faf de Klerk can show “national treasure” on TV

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled in favour of Budget Insurance following a complaint about a TV advertisement showing Springbok flyhalf Faf de Klerk in a speedo.

The complainants submitted that the image of Faf de Klerk was distasteful and caused discomfort while watching rugby with friends and family.

The advertisement shows De Klerk wearing a speedo with the South African flag next to the words “SMS Budget to 48124 for a quote”. It appears for ten seconds and is in the form of an L-shaped banner ad.

In their submission, the complainants argued that the advertisement did nothing for Budget Insurance’s brand and claimed that De Klerk’s “private parts are clearly visible”.

Although Budget Insurance isn’t a member of the ARB, it responded to the complaint.

Budget argued that there are numerous examples of other sports personalities wearing speedos. It also said they are permitted on public beaches, demonstrating that a speedo can’t be regarded as offensive.

“Faf de Klerk is wearing a speedo with the South African flag, an image which cannot reasonably be regarded as offensive in an open and democratic society,” it said.

It added that De Klerk’s speedo gained notoriety following the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory in 2019, and the advertising in question merely sought to leverage the light-hearted memory.

“There was no intention to offend or promote any sexually inappropriate behaviour,” said Budget. “Admittedly, people have varying levels of tolerance for such outfits.”

However, it argued that just because such clothing may upset a few people cannot justify the removal of the advert.

“The imagery is not explicit or sexual in nature, and is not contrary to public or sectoral values,” it added.

The ARB considered the complaint and advertisement in terms of Clause 1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice. It is quoted below:

Advertising must not offend against good taste, decency, or sectoral values unless it is reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society. In addition, it notes that advertising should not cause serious, widespread, or sectoral offence. It adds that “The fact that a particular product, service or advertisement may be offensive to some is not in itself sufficient grounds for upholding an objection.“

The regulator acknowledged that the advertisement is broadcast to homes all over the country and that a speedo, by nature, is a relatively revealing outfit.

However, it added that, whether people approve or not, they could see men in speedos at any public beach or swimming pool, meaning it isn’t a socially unacceptable attire in the proper context.

“Turning to context, as pointed out by the advertiser, Faf de Klerk gained notoriety in 2019 when he met the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, after the South African team won the 2019 Rugby World Cup,” the ARB added.

“At the time, Faf (and a handful of other players) was wearing a similar pair of underwear bearing the South African Flag. It is therefore not unreasonable to portray Faf in a South African speedo when rugby matches are being broadcast.”

The regulator ruled that the advertisement did not contravene Clause of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice.

“Given the lack of any gratuitous or graphic content, and given the relevance of the image in a rugby context, the Directorate is inclined to agree that the average, reasonable person would not find the image offensive in a manner that the Code seeks to prevent,” it said.

Budget Insurance head of marketing Susan Steward told MyBroadband that it was pleased with the ARB’s ruling.

“The ARB are Good South Africans for ruling in favour of our national treasure,” said Steward.