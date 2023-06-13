Disney+ price hikes in South Africa

Walt Disney Africa will increase the prices of its Disney+ subscription video streaming service in South Africa from next month.

The company has notified some of its customers about the increase via SMS and updated its South African FAQ page with more details about the change.

Effective 19 July 2023, new and existing customers on the monthly plan will be charged R139 instead of R119 — a 16.8% hike.

The annual plan’s price has also been increased from R1,190 to R1,390, which makes it 14.4% more expensive.

While the discount on an annual plan versus the month-to-month service will increase from R238 to R278, the savings remain the same on a percentage basis.

The new price will be billed on the customer’s current renewal date.

Aside from SMS, Disney said it would notify existing customers about the price change via in-app updates or notifications at least 30 days before the price revision.

Customers who signed up through third parties — such as Apple or Google in-app purchases — must refer to their relevant provider for more information.

The table below summarizes the price changes for Disney+ in South Africa.

Disney+ price in South Africa Old New Increase/difference Monthly R119 R139 16.8% Annual R1,190 R1,390 14.4% Savings on annual vs monthly plan R238 (16.7%) R278 (16.7%) 0% (over previous saving)

The first price change for the service comes just over a year after Disney+ launched in South Africa.

The FAQ did not provide justification for the price increases, but the weak rand may have played a role.

When Disney+ launched in South Africa, the rand was trading around R16 to the dollar, and a US Disney+ subscription was $7.99 (about R128, excl. VAT).

That means there was less than a R10 difference between the VAT-inclusive South African price, and the US price without sales taxes.

In December, after launching a cheaper ad-supported package, Disney increased the price of its standard ad-free plan in the US to $10.99.

By the close of the market on Tuesday, 12 June 2023, the rand was trading at R18.61, which means the US price converted to roughly R204 — over R80 more expensive than the old South African price.

Even with the price hike factored in, South Africans will still be paying over R60 less than US Disney+ subscribers.

The South African price also includes the Disney+ Star content hub, comprising content from 20th Century Studios, FX Networks, ABC Signature, Touchstone Television, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and Hollywood Pictures.

Ad-supported plan still in the pipeline for South Africa

The company is also planning a price increase for the UK and European markets before the end of the year.

This is expected to happen once its cheaper ad-supported service becomes available in those countries.

According to television journalist Thinus Ferreira, the ad-supported plan is also headed for South Africa, but an exact launch date remains to be confirmed.