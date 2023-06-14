DStv beware — Netflix planning first-ever live-streamed sport event

Video streaming giant Netflix is currently in talks to live-stream its first-ever sporting event, The Wall Street Journal reports.

People familiar with the talks told the publication the planned event would be a celebrity golf tournament streamed from Las Vegas, featuring pro golfers and Formula 1 drivers.

The players will include celebrities that appeared in the Full Swing reality show and Drive to Survive docuseries.

However, discussions are still in their early stages, so it remains to be seen if Netflix can pull the project off.

Several major video streaming services have adopted live sports in certain regions in the past few years — including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube TV.

As is the case in linear TV broadcasting, sports open up opportunities for advertising that can fit into regular breaks and reach a larger audience than movies and TV shows.

The opportunity to capitalize on advertising revenue makes the licencing rights needed to legally broadcast high-profile sports expensive.

One recent example of this is the streaming and TV rights for the 2023—2027 Indian Premier League seasons selling for $6.02 billion (R112 billion).

The streaming rights alone, secured by Viacom18, cost $3.05 billion (R57 billion).

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos previously said they weren’t opposed to sports streaming but had to ensure that participating in the industry would be profitable.

Although streaming services are increasingly encroaching on a market dominated by television broadcasters, it will likely still be some time before they pose a real threat.

Experienced broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreira says DStv is expected to cling to its sports dominance for another five to 10 years.

Ferreira previously told MyBroadband that linear TV still had a far greater reach than streaming, which meant it was a more lucrative market for advertisers.

Aside from having to grow its customer base substantially, Netflix will also have to iron out some technical issues with live streaming that are not a problem with streaming recorded content.

Earlier this year, the service hosted its first global live-stream with a stand-up special from US comedian Chris Rock.

While that proceeded without a hitch, another live stream of a Love is Blind special reunion episode a month later was cancelled after the platform suffered widespread outages due to a bug introduced after the previous live stream.