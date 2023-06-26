E-tv owner eMedia’s streaming service, eVOD, has reached a significant milestone, accumulating 800,000 registrations within two years of launch.

DStv owner MultiChoice, on the other other hand, has steadfastly refused to report subscriber numbers for its streaming service, Showmax, since launching in 2015.

eMedia described eVOD as a “streaming success story” and said it was one of the fastest-growing, subscription-free streaming platforms available to South African viewers.

eVOD launched in August 2021, featuring over 2,500 hours of content, including movies, series, Afrikaans-dubbed telenovelas, and documentaries.

It currently offers 24 locally-produced eOriginals, including six TV shows and 18 movies. eMedia says it will continue to add new local content each month.

Some of the most viewed titles on its platform include Piet’s Sake and Abafani Ababi, and the company has recently added Yolanda is Swanger and Piet’s Sake 2 to its catalogue.

“The next title is already on the way — Seconds (starring Vusi Kunene) releases in July and promises to be a masterpiece of directing and acting,” said eMedia.

“We are excited about the growth of eVOD, and the strong affinity and support for local content,” it added.

eMedia launched eVOD with MTN as its technology partner and it offers free-to-view programming along with content that requires an eVOD subscription.

Subscriptions are available from R29.99 a month, R15 a week, and R5 a day.

eMedia Holdings CEO Khalik Sherrif said eVOD would feature hundreds of movies at launch and would aim to add at least ten original movies annually.

As part of its partnership with MTN, all MTN subscribers received 4GB per month to use on eVOD until 31 January 2022.