Apple TV+ puts entire first episode of hit sci-fi show on Twitter

Apple has posted the entire first episode of one of its most-praised original TV shows — Silo — on Twitter.

Twitter co-owner and former CEO Elon Musk described the decision as a “great move” by Apple.

He also pointed out that users could use Apple AirPlay to cast the episode to supported TVs.

By the time of publication, the episode had seemingly been played 23.8 million times.

That should not be compared directly with the viewership figures of TV shows on other streaming services, as Twitter videos play automatically as they pass by on user’s timelines.

3 days until the #Silo finale. Here’s the entire first episode. pic.twitter.com/lIcTXCQ9D6 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 27, 2023

Silo is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi series based on the novel of the same name by Hugh Howey and tells the story of a community living in a giant silo underground, supposedly because the Earth’s surface has become uninhabitable.

An interesting twist on the typical premise of this genre is that the silo’s occupants don’t know the reason for their confinement, as the authorities blame a rebellion for wiping out historical records over a 100 years before the show takes place.

The main protagonist — engineer turned sheriff Juliette Nichols — sets out to uncover the truth and learn whether it truly is dangerous for people to leave the silo.

In addition to starring Rebecca Ferguson as Nichols, the show features Shawshank Redemption’s Tim Robbins, Game of Thrones and Resident Evil star Iain Glen, Parks and Recreation’s Rashida Jones, and US rapper Common.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the series has been well received by critics and general viewers alike — with a score of 87% for both groups at the time of publication.

The first season’s final episode will be available to stream on Friday, 30 June 2023, and the show has already been renewed for a second season.

Twitter has increasingly embraced user-posted video content on its platform since Elon Musk’s takeover in November 2022.

It added the ability to upload one-hour clips up to 2GB in size in December 2022 for Twitter Blue subscribers.

In May 2023, it doubled that length and quadrupled the maximum video file size to 8GB.

A 1080p video typically takes up about 3GB per hour, so users should be able to post two-hour movies in full HD quality — the maximum resolution supported by Twitter.

Non-subscribers can still only upload videos up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds long with a maximum size of 512MB.

In the wake of Twitter’s extension of video length, several Twitter Blue and Gold accounts with large followings have posted longer form content.

Conservative news site Daily Wire’s publication of Matt Walsh’s controversial 90-minute “What is a Woman?” film drew over 170 million plays.

Sacked Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson also started a show on Twitter — achieving over 365 million plays across seven episodes.

Musk has assured that politically left-leaning productions would receive the same treatment on the platform as Carlson and Daily Wire.

Apple’s Twitter account has a gold verified checkmark, which means it has an official business account that gives it enhanced video-sharing features in addition to several other benefits.

Twitter charges $1,000 (R18,578) per month for this account and $50 (R931) per month for additional affiliate accounts — such as Apple TV.

What Apple TV+ offers

It should be noted that the Apple TV+ app also allows users to watch the first episode of many of its TV shows without signing up for a subscription.

While Apple TV+ has a much smaller selection of movies and series than Netflix or Prime Video, it is highly regarded for the quality of its content.

As of March 2023, Apple Original movies, series, and documentaries had raked in 343 awards since the company first launched the service in November 2019.

At the last Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2022, it went home with four awards, including four for the hit comedy series Ted Lasso.

Netflix won one fewer award at the same show, despite rolling out many more new movies and shows during the period eligible for the awards.

In South Africa, Apple TV+ costs R124.99 per month.

Apple currently offers a 30-day free trial of the service, while a three-month free subscription comes with every purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

