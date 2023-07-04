Warning shot for Showmax — Netflix starts streaming HBO shows for first time

Netflix will stream several popular shows from HBO after it struck a deal with the network’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, Deadline reports.

HBO is highly reputed for its critically-acclaimed productions, which have been among the most-watched TV shows of all time.

In the US, Netflix just added all five seasons of comedy-drama series Insecure, which had its final episode aired in 2021.

It will soon also stream older shows like Ballers, Band of Brothers, Six Feet Under, and The Pacific.

Outside of the US, the R-rated vampire series True Blood will be available for international subscribers. It has been streaming on Walt Disney’s Hulu service.

This is the first time that Netflix will offer HBO series, which have generally been exclusive to Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max service or Netflix rivals.

Warner Bros. Discovery also recently moved some of its HBO catalogue to free streaming platforms — Roku and Rubi. Unfortunately, these aren’t available in South Africa.

Since the early days of his tenure, the company’s CEO David Zaslav has said he is open to forgoing exclusivity and licencing content to third-party services to bolster Warner Bros. Discovery’s bottom line.

Bad sign for Showmax?

HBO’s offering includes huge hit shows like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Sex and the City, The Sopranos, and The Wire.

More recent popular entries are The Last of Us, Succession, and the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

In South Africa and several African countries, MultiChoice’s DStv and Showmax services have had the exclusive rights to broadcast or stream the latest HBO shows.

But MultiChoice snubbed Showmax subscribers last year when it didn’t offer House of the Dragon episodes immediately after they aired on M-Net on DStv.

That had been the approach with Game of Thrones, Westworld, and several other series.

Instead, it only put the entire season of House of the Dragon on Showmax in December 2022, four months after the first episode and two months after the final episode aired.

That led to speculation that MultChoice wanted to lure more people to DStv or was unwilling or unable to pay for early streaming rights to the much-anticipated series.

Veteran broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreira said that data from the Broadcasting Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) showed the first episode only drew in 7,701 viewers on DStv Premium.

MyBroadband estimated that only about 1.1–2.75% of DStv Premium’s total customer base watched the show.

That stood in stark contrast to its reception in major markets like the US, UK, and Europe.

Content licensing is complicated, involving first rights of refusal for exclusive rights holders and the separate licensing of broadcasting and streaming rights during different release windows.

If Warner Bros. Discovery believes it could make more money from HBO content licencing deals with Netflix, and Netflix feels there is a market to capitalise on in South Africa, it could spell trouble for Showmax.

However, Showmax told MyBroadband that its HBO slate would not change any time soon.

“HBO shows will continue to be available on Showmax across Africa, including 2023 hits you can’t stream anywhere else like Succession, The Last of Us, and Barry,” a spokesperson said.

“In addition to express content from HBO, Showmax will continue to offer a deep library of iconic series like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, The White Lotus, Mare of Easttown and many more.”