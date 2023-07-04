South Africa gets new TV advertising rules

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has released updated regulations for advertising, infomercials, and sponsored programmes broadcast on the country’s airwaves.

Contravening the regulations could carry a fine of up to a million rand.

Icasa’s updated rules override the old regulations that have been in effect since 1 April 1999. They apply to licensed broadcasters like the SABC, E-tv owner eMedia, and DStv owner MultiChoice.

The regulations distinguish between advertising, infomercials, and programme sponsorship.

Regarding self-advertising, Icasa states that any self-promotional commercial must primarily promote the broadcaster or the programme concerned.

Its primary purpose may not be to promote the commercial interests of the person, product or service referred to in the course of such transmission.

This applies to programme competitions, branded promotional spots, branded filler material, self-promotions, or a sponsorship element in the form of the on-air depiction of, or referral to, any brand, product or name.

“Transmission elements such as continuity announcements and station identification, in the form of on-screen logos, signature tunes and the like, do not constitute advertisements,” the regulations state.

Broadcasters are banned from airing infomercials during primetime or during the transmission of, or in breaks during the transmission of, any children’s programme.

Infomercials must be clearly labelled so consumers know it is not programme material.

No channel may transmit infomercials for more than two cumulative hours between 05:00 and 23:00 daily.

Dedicated infomercial channels are exempted from these restrictions.

Regarding programme sponsorship, Icasa has stipulated that broadcasters must ensure editorial control remains with them.

“Every [licensed broadcaster] must, in respect of every programme sponsorship obtained or accepted by it, enter into a written sponsorship contract with the sponsor which shall provide that the sponsor shall not be entitled in any way to influence the content or scheduling of the sponsored programme,” the regulations state.

At Icasa’s request, broadcasters must supply the regulator with copies of their sponsorship contracts.

Broadcasters may not obtain or accept any programme sponsorship for news or current affairs programmes.

Weather forecasts and sports results bulletins within news broadcasts are exempted from this rule and may receive programme sponsorships.

Product placement is also not allowed in a news or current affairs programme.

“Any depiction of, or referral to, the name, logo, product or service of a person who provides a programme sponsorship to a [broadcaster], whether before, during or after the broadcast of the relevant programme, shall be subordinate to the content of the programme material to ensure that undue prominence is not given to that name, logo, product or service,” the regulations state.

This applies to product placements too.

“Product placement must be signalled clearly at the end of the programme in which the placement appears.”

In all cases of sponsored programming, broadcasters must clearly state the nature of the sponsor’s association before and after airing the programme.

“Preference should be given to descriptions such as ‘sponsored by’ or ‘in association with’ as opposed to descriptions such as ‘brought to you by’ or ‘with compliments of.’”

Icasa’s regulations also acknowledge the role of self-regulation in South Africa’s advertising industry, specifically the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).

“To the extent that there may be inconsistencies between these Regulations and the Code of Advertising Practice of the Advertising Regulatory Board in respect of any matter which falls within the jurisdiction of [Icasa], these regulations shall prevail.”

The new regulations come into effect in six months.

Advertising, Infomercials and Programme Sponsorship Regulations, 2023

