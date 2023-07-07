Best Android TV boxes in South Africa

Equipping your TV with an Android TV-powered media box or stick offers an affordable and easy way to access a growing collection of online video streaming services and other apps.
Most modern TVs now feature built-in “smart” capability running on their own operating systems — like Samsung’s Tizen OS, Hisense’s Vidaa U, or LG’s webOS.
However, consumers often complain about the performance of these operating systems and their relatively limited app stores.
Hisense’s Vidaa U, for example, still does not offer support for the Disney+ app in South Africa, one year after the service launched locally.
Third-party TV operating systems (OSes) like Google’s Android TV, Amazon’s FireTV, and Roku offer an alternative to the built-in software.
Android TV is more feature-rich than its rivals, particularly for users already in the Google ecosystem.
Among its benefits are voice control capability through Google Assistant, Google Home smart device integration, and Chromecast screen casting.
It also boasts the broadest range of apps and games for entertainment beyond video streaming services.
While Android TV and Google TV also ship on some TV brands — including TCL and select Hisense models — most manufacturers prefer installing their own OS.
Below are ten of the best Android TV and Google TV boxes and streaming sticks you can buy in South Africa for your non-smart TV or those using their own OSs.
All the devices below have been Google-certified, which means they should perform well and won’t come pre-installed with malware like some of the cheaper Android (non-TV) models.
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K — R899 (Incredible)
|Mi TV Stick 4K
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Quad-core Cortex-A35
|GPU
|Mali-G31 MP2
|RAM
|2GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 11.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|1 x HDMI
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR10
Dolby Vision
Google Assistant
Chromecast
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control
Skyworth Leap S-1 — R1,099 (HiFi Corp)
|Skyworth Leap S-1
|Output
|4K at unknown frame rate
|CPU
|Arm Quad-core Cortex-53
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G31
|RAM
|2GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 10.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB-A 3.0, 1 USB-A 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR
Dolby Digital Plus Audio
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control
Ematic AGT419 4K TV Box— R1,199 (Takealot)
|Ematic AGT 419 4K TV Box
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Arm Quad-core Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Arm Mali-450 MP3
|RAM
|2GB DDR3
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 9.0 (upgradeable to Android TV 10.0)
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|2 x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR10+
HLG
Dolby Digital Audio
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd gen) — R1,299 (Takealot)
|Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd gen)
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Quad-Core Cortex-A55
|GPU
|ARM Mali G31 MP2
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Google TV
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR10+
Dolby Vision
Dolby Audio
DTS-HD
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control
ColoVu C1 Plus 4K TV Box — R1,369 (Takealot)
|ColoVu C1 Plus
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Arm Quad-core Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G31 MP2
|RAM
|2GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 10.0 or newer
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|1 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR10
Dolby Digital Audio
Google Assitant
Chromecast
Netogy Nova 10 4K TV Box — R1,299
|Nova 10 4K TV Box
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Arm Quad-core Cortex-A35
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G31 MP2
|RAM
|2GB DDR4
|Storage
|16GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 11.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-A 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR
HLG
Dolby Digital Audio
Google Assistant
Chromecast
AV1 decoding
Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV — R1,348 (GeeWiz)
|Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Arm Quad-core Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G31 MP2
|RAM
|2GB DDR3
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Google TV
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Ports
|None, HDMI cable built-in
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR10+
HLG
Dolby Vision
Dolby Atmos
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control
Mecool KM2 Plus — R1,399 (Makro)
|Mecool KM2 Plus
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G31 Mp2
|RAM
|2GB DDR4
|Storage
|16GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 11.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR10+
Dolby Atmos
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
AV1 decoding
Nvidia Shield TV — R3,995 (Zeek Online via Bob Shop)
|Nvidia Shield TV
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor
|GPU
|256-core Nvidia GPU
|RAM
|2GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 11.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 1Gbps Ethernet port
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR10
Dolby Vision
Dolby Atmos
DTS-X surround sound
Google Assistant voice control
Amazon Alexa voice control
Chromecast
GeForce Now cloud game streaming (launching soon in South Africa)
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control
Nvidia Shield TV Pro — R5,995 (Zeek Online via Bob Shop)
|Nvidia Shield TV Pro
|Output
|[email protected]
|CPU
|Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor
|GPU
|256-core Nvidia GPU
|RAM
|3GB DDR4
|Storage
|16GB
|Operating System
|Android TV 11.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x 1Gbps Ethernet port
|Certification
|Google, Netflix, Prime Video
|Additional features
|HDR10
Dolby Vision
Dolby Atmos
DTS-X surround sound
Google Assistant voice control
Amazon Alexa voice control
Chromecast
GeForce Now cloud game streaming (launching soon in South Africa)
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.