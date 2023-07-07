Best Android TV boxes in South Africa

Equipping your TV with an Android TV-powered media box or stick offers an affordable and easy way to access a growing collection of online video streaming services and other apps.

Most modern TVs now feature built-in “smart” capability running on their own operating systems — like Samsung’s Tizen OS, Hisense’s Vidaa U, or LG’s webOS.

However, consumers often complain about the performance of these operating systems and their relatively limited app stores.

Hisense’s Vidaa U, for example, still does not offer support for the Disney+ app in South Africa, one year after the service launched locally.

Third-party TV operating systems (OSes) like Google’s Android TV, Amazon’s FireTV, and Roku offer an alternative to the built-in software.

Android TV is more feature-rich than its rivals, particularly for users already in the Google ecosystem.

Among its benefits are voice control capability through Google Assistant, Google Home smart device integration, and Chromecast screen casting.

It also boasts the broadest range of apps and games for entertainment beyond video streaming services.

While Android TV and Google TV also ship on some TV brands — including TCL and select Hisense models — most manufacturers prefer installing their own OS.

Below are ten of the best Android TV and Google TV boxes and streaming sticks you can buy in South Africa for your non-smart TV or those using their own OSs.

All the devices below have been Google-certified, which means they should perform well and won’t come pre-installed with malware like some of the cheaper Android (non-TV) models.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K — R899 (Incredible)

Mi TV Stick 4K Output [email protected] CPU Quad-core Cortex-A35 GPU Mali-G31 MP2 RAM 2GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Operating System Android TV 11.0 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports 1 x HDMI Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR10

Dolby Vision

Google Assistant

Chromecast

Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

Skyworth Leap S-1 — R1,099 (HiFi Corp)

Skyworth Leap S-1 Output 4K at unknown frame rate CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-53 GPU Arm Mali-G31 RAM 2GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Operating System Android TV 10.0 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB-A 3.0, 1 USB-A 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR

Dolby Digital Plus Audio

Google Assistant voice control

Chromecast

Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

Ematic AGT419 4K TV Box— R1,199 (Takealot)

Ematic AGT 419 4K TV Box Output [email protected] CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-A53 GPU Arm Mali-450 MP3 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB Operating System Android TV 9.0 (upgradeable to Android TV 10.0) Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 2 x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR10+

HLG

Dolby Digital Audio

Google Assistant voice control

Chromecast

Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd gen) — R1,299 (Takealot)

Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd gen) Output [email protected] CPU Quad-Core Cortex-A55 GPU ARM Mali G31 MP2 RAM 2GB Storage 8GB Operating System Google TV Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR10+

Dolby Vision

Dolby Audio

DTS-HD

Google Assistant voice control

Chromecast

Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

ColoVu C1 Plus 4K TV Box — R1,369 (Takealot)

ColoVu C1 Plus Output [email protected] CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-A55 GPU Arm Mali-G31 MP2 RAM 2GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Operating System Android TV 10.0 or newer Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 1 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR10

Dolby Digital Audio

Google Assitant

Chromecast

Netogy Nova 10 4K TV Box — R1,299

Nova 10 4K TV Box Output [email protected] CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-A35 GPU Arm Mali-G31 MP2 RAM 2GB DDR4 Storage 16GB Operating System Android TV 11.0 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-A 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR

HLG

Dolby Digital Audio

Google Assistant

Chromecast

AV1 decoding

Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV — R1,348 (GeeWiz)

Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV Output [email protected] CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-A55 GPU Arm Mali-G31 MP2 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB Operating System Google TV Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Ports None, HDMI cable built-in Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR10+

HLG

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

Google Assistant voice control

Chromecast

Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

Mecool KM2 Plus — R1,399 (Makro)

Mecool KM2 Plus Output [email protected] CPU Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 GPU Arm Mali-G31 Mp2 RAM 2GB DDR4 Storage 16GB Operating System Android TV 11.0 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR10+

Dolby Atmos

Google Assistant voice control

Chromecast

AV1 decoding

Nvidia Shield TV — R3,995 (Zeek Online via Bob Shop)

Nvidia Shield TV Output [email protected] CPU Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor GPU 256-core Nvidia GPU RAM 2GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Operating System Android TV 11.0 Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 1Gbps Ethernet port Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video Additional features HDR10

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

DTS-X surround sound

Google Assistant voice control

Amazon Alexa voice control

Chromecast

GeForce Now cloud game streaming (launching soon in South Africa)

Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

Nvidia Shield TV Pro — R5,995 (Zeek Online via Bob Shop)