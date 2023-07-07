Best Android TV boxes in South Africa

7 July 2023

Equipping your TV with an Android TV-powered media box or stick offers an affordable and easy way to access a growing collection of online video streaming services and other apps.

Most modern TVs now feature built-in “smart” capability running on their own operating systems — like Samsung’s Tizen OS, Hisense’s Vidaa U, or LG’s webOS.

However, consumers often complain about the performance of these operating systems and their relatively limited app stores.

Hisense’s Vidaa U, for example, still does not offer support for the Disney+ app in South Africa, one year after the service launched locally.

Third-party TV operating systems (OSes) like Google’s Android TV, Amazon’s FireTV, and Roku offer an alternative to the built-in software.

Android TV is more feature-rich than its rivals, particularly for users already in the Google ecosystem.

Among its benefits are voice control capability through Google Assistant, Google Home smart device integration, and Chromecast screen casting.

It also boasts the broadest range of apps and games for entertainment beyond video streaming services.

While Android TV and Google TV also ship on some TV brands — including TCL and select Hisense models — most manufacturers prefer installing their own OS.

Below are ten of the best Android TV and Google TV boxes and streaming sticks you can buy in South Africa for your non-smart TV or those using their own OSs.

All the devices below have been Google-certified, which means they should perform well and won’t come pre-installed with malware like some of the cheaper Android (non-TV) models.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K — R899 (Incredible)

Mi TV Stick 4K
Output [email protected]
CPU Quad-core Cortex-A35
GPU Mali-G31 MP2
RAM 2GB DDR4
Storage 8GB
Operating System Android TV 11.0
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports 1 x HDMI
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR10
Dolby Vision
Google Assistant
Chromecast
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

Skyworth Leap S-1 — R1,099 (HiFi Corp)

Skyworth Leap S-1
Output 4K at unknown frame rate
CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-53
GPU Arm Mali-G31
RAM 2GB DDR4
Storage 8GB
Operating System Android TV 10.0
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB-A 3.0, 1 USB-A 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR
Dolby Digital Plus Audio
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

Ematic AGT419 4K TV Box— R1,199 (Takealot)

Ematic AGT 419 4K TV Box
Output [email protected]
CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-A53
GPU Arm Mali-450 MP3
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB
Operating System Android TV 9.0 (upgradeable to Android TV 10.0)
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 2 x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR10+
HLG
Dolby Digital Audio
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast

Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd gen) — R1,299 (Takealot)

Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd gen)
Output [email protected]
CPU Quad-Core Cortex-A55
GPU ARM Mali G31 MP2
RAM 2GB
Storage 8GB
Operating System Google TV
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR10+
Dolby Vision
Dolby Audio
DTS-HD
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

ColoVu C1 Plus 4K TV Box — R1,369 (Takealot)

ColoVu C1 Plus
Output [email protected]
CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-A55
GPU Arm Mali-G31 MP2
RAM 2GB DDR4
Storage 8GB
Operating System Android TV 10.0 or newer
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 1 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR10
Dolby Digital Audio
Google Assitant
Chromecast

Netogy Nova 10 4K TV Box — R1,299

Nova 10 4K TV Box
Output [email protected]
CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-A35
GPU Arm Mali-G31 MP2
RAM 2GB DDR4
Storage 16GB
Operating System Android TV 11.0
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-A 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR
HLG
Dolby Digital Audio
Google Assistant
Chromecast
AV1 decoding

Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV — R1,348 (GeeWiz)

Google Chromecast 4K with Google TV
Output [email protected]
CPU Arm Quad-core Cortex-A55
GPU Arm Mali-G31 MP2
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB
Operating System Google TV
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Ports None, HDMI cable built-in
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR10+
HLG
Dolby Vision
Dolby Atmos
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

Mecool KM2 Plus — R1,399 (Makro)

Mecool KM2 Plus
Output [email protected]
CPU Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55
GPU Arm Mali-G31 Mp2
RAM 2GB DDR4
Storage 16GB
Operating System Android TV 11.0
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x 100Mbps Ethernet port
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR10+
Dolby Atmos
Google Assistant voice control
Chromecast
AV1 decoding

Nvidia Shield TV — R3,995 (Zeek Online via Bob Shop)

Nvidia Shield TV
Output [email protected]
CPU Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor
GPU 256-core Nvidia GPU
RAM 2GB DDR4
Storage 8GB
Operating System Android TV 11.0
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth  5.0 + LE
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x microSD card reader, 1 x 1Gbps Ethernet port
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR10
Dolby Vision
Dolby Atmos
DTS-X surround sound
Google Assistant voice control
Amazon Alexa voice control
Chromecast
GeForce Now cloud game streaming (launching soon in South Africa)
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

Nvidia Shield TV Pro — R5,995 (Zeek Online via Bob Shop)

Nvidia Shield TV Pro
Output [email protected]
CPU Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor
GPU 256-core Nvidia GPU
RAM 3GB DDR4
Storage 16GB
Operating System Android TV 11.0
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x 1Gbps Ethernet port
Certification Google, Netflix, Prime Video
Additional features HDR10
Dolby Vision
Dolby Atmos
DTS-X surround sound
Google Assistant voice control
Amazon Alexa voice control
Chromecast
GeForce Now cloud game streaming (launching soon in South Africa)
Remote has built-in IR blaster for universal control

