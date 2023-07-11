Disney+ app missing from Hisense TVs in South Africa over a year after launch

South African households will have to keep plugging in an additional smart streaming device or laptop to enjoy Disney+ on their Hisense TVs for now.

There has been no Disney+ app for Hisense TVs on the company’s Vidaa and Vidaa U operating systems in South Africa since the video streaming service launched locally in May 2022.

Feedback to MyBroadband from major retailers like Game, Takealot, Makro, and Kloppers often mentions Hisense as one of the three best-selling TV brands in the country.

Based on a MyBroadband readership survey in October 2022, Samsung is the only company that is more popular among consumers.

Aside from Samsung’s Tizen OS, the South African Disney+ app is supported on Google’s Android TV, Apple TVs, LG’s webOS, Amazon’s Fire TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and the DStv Explora and DStv Streama.

Providing a Vidaa version of the app would have been a great way for Disney+ to reach even more customers — particularly those who opt for affordable or budget TVs, a strong segment for Hisense.

The fact that Hisense’s Vidaa U operating system already supports a wide range of streaming apps — including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, DSTV, Viu, Showmax, StarTimes, Premium Free, and SABC+ — makes Disney+’s absence all the more noticeable.

In fact, there is already a Disney+ app for Hisense’s smart TV operating system in several countries — including the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

However, that app is different from the version offered to African customers — including those in South Africa.

The version available locally is actually a customised Disney+ Hotstar app, developed in India.

Although the Disney+ app launched in more affluent countries like the US, UK, and Europe features much of the same content, the Disney+ Hotstar app is more basic on several fronts.

Among the key differences is that it uses an SMS-based user authentication system instead of an email and password.

Shortly after Disney+’s launch in South Africa in May 2022, Hisense told Glitched that a Vidaa U app was in testing and would be released “soon”.

As far back as June 2022, it told customers on its Facebook page that it was working with Disney+ to release an app at the “earliest possible time”.

Hisense told MyBroadband it understood customers’ disappointment but explained the app’s development had been slower than expected due to technical complexities.

“We take this matter seriously and appreciate our customers’ patience and loyalty,” Hisense said.

“We strive to provide a fast, easy, and secure entertainment platform, integrating with various global and local content providers. ”

“Although selected Hisense Smart TVs can access Disney Plus through its browser, we assure you that we are working closely with Disney to add the Disney Plus app to our existing list of content providers.”

Hisense said that Walt Disney was committed to delivering the best user experience and is collaborating with Hisense on a roadmap for Disney+ availability.

“We will continue to provide updates and transparent communication,” Hisense said.

“Thank you for your understanding, and we will share more information as soon as possible.”

Disney did not provide comment specific to the Hisense Vidaa U issue, but said that its approach to delivering the best Disney+ user experience across as many devices as possible was “ongoing and iterative”.

Disney+ Hotstar app gradually improving

While neither Hisense nor Disney would divulge more specific information on the technical difficulties, it is possible that the Walt Disney Company prioritised improving its Disney+ Hotstar app experience on other devices over offering it on a new platform.

The South African Disney+ app did not go down well with many subscribers in the first few months following its launch.

The app was riddled with navigation, playback and audio bugs, and even instances of account mismatches.

Around three months in, the South African Google Play Store and Apple App Store scores of the app stood at 2.6 and 2.1 out of 5, respectively.

At the time of publication, those scores had improved significantly — with the Google Play Store review average climbing to 3.9 and the Apple App Store rating rising to 3.3.

Nevertheless, there still appears to be much room for improvement when stacked against the Disney+ app used in other countries.

The Disney+ US version had an average score of 4.5/5 on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, indicating much more satisfied users.