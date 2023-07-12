Netflix launches profile transfers for all accounts

Netflix has made the ability to transfer profiles to an existing account available for all users.

Since October 2022, the video streaming service has allowed people to take their profile with them when opening a new account.

That enabled them to keep their viewing history, recommendations, watchlist, and personal settings while paying for their own subscription.

By allowing users to migrate profiles to existing accounts, Netflix makes it easier for people moving in with a partner or a roommate to share a subscription.

It also spares the roommate or partners from losing their accumulated watch history and preferences when moving out or breaking up.

Kids and young adults moving out of their parents’ homes can also benefit from being able to migrate their Netflix profiles.

To transfer a profile to a new or existing account, users must log into their current account on a web browser.

They must then navigate to the Account page, select “Profiles and Parental Controls”, click “Transfer”, and “Start Profile Transfer”.

Here, they can either transfer to a new account, which will start an account registration process, or to an existing account, which will require entering the login details of the destination account.

Netflix told Engadget that the profile migration feature was highly requested.

It is evidently intended to help cushion the impact of Netflix’s account-sharing fees, which have been rolled out to over 100 countries.

Netflix has started charging customers extra for profiles that mostly watch content outside the main household.

According to an analysis by Antenna, the tactic appears to have worked in getting more people to pay for a subscription in the US.

However, it seems to have had the opposite effect in Spain, with users declining despite the account-sharing fee being lower than the full subscription price.

Netflix has not yet revealed when it plans to roll out account-sharing charges in South Africa or what they will cost.