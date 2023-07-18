DStv channel changes in 2023

MultiChoice has removed one channel and added none to its DStv pay-TV platform in the year so far.

By the start of July 2022, DStv had already added four new channels and removed three. It dropped a fourth channel by 15 July.

MyBroadband asked the broadcaster whether it had actively slowed channel acquisitions and if it had plans to launch any new channels in 2023.

MultiChoice declined to answer and said it would communicate channel changes as they happen.

“We communicate channel changes when they happen. Information about channel launches will be communicated soon,” it said.

The chart below compares DStv’s channel additions and removals by the month of July from 2020 to 2023.

The only channel change DStv has made so far this year was the removal of CCTV-4 in March.

MultiChoice said the decision resulted from its regular review of channel offerings to ensure it provided customers with the “best in local and international content”.

“All channel and programme relationships are contractual and have an intended end date which is then open for the parties to review,” it said.

“Often, channels are removed from the platform due to low viewership and performance on some packages. In this instance, the parties have agreed to not renew based on commercial viability and viewership of the channels.”

The free-to-air China Central Television-owned channel airs documentaries, music, news, dramas, sports, and children’s shows from the Greater China area.

While the broadcaster effectively broke even on channel additions and removals by July 2022, DStv added three more channels before the end of the year while not removing any others.

It should be noted that for one of the channel removals — Russia Today (RT) — DStv was forced to stop airing the content when its upstream provider in Europe dropped the channel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As of today, 2 March 2022, Russia Today (Channel 407) shall not be carried on the DStv platform until further notice,” said MultiChoice at the time.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union have led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to all suppliers, including MultiChoice.”

However, its other channel removals during the first seven months of the year weren’t forced.

DStv channel changes from 2020 to 2023 are summarised in the table below.

DStv channel changes: 2020 — 2023 Year Added Dropped 2020 ESPN — 29 July

— 29 July ESPN2 — 29 July

— 29 July FliekNet — 1 September SABC Encore — 1 June

— 1 June Sundance — 1 June

— 1 June ITV Choice — 4 June

— 4 June BBC First — 1 September

— 1 September Disney XD — 1 October

— 1 October Fox Life — 1 October 2021 tvN — 1 March

— 1 March Me — 1 November tvN — 1 July

— 1 July Fox — 31 September

— 31 September M-Net City — 1 November

— 1 November Vuzu — 1 November 2022 Dreamworks — 18 March

— 18 March KIX — 31 March

— 31 March Hilaal TV — 23 June

— 23 June NHK World-Japan — 1 July

— 1 July Movie Room — 27 August

— 27 August Moonbug Kids Channel — 20 October

— 20 October BBC UKTV — 15 December RT — 2 March

— 2 March Lifetime — 1 May

— 1 May ITV — 17 June

— 17 June FliekNet — 15 July 2023 To be continued… CCTV-4 — 31 March To be continued…

