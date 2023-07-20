English Premier League matches coming to SABC

The SABC has again secured the rights to broadcast and stream a handful of matches from the upcoming English Premier League (EPL) football season.

The public broadcaster explained the deal was made possible via a partnership with Gemini Sports Media through the rights holders Infront Sports France.

“The acquisition of The English Premier League is a testament to the SABC’s commitment to continuously fulfil its public service mandate by providing access of sports of national interest to South African citizens,” the SABC said.

“This is in line with the SABC Sport’s strategic objective of making the world’s greatest football league available to all audiences.”

The broadcaster told MyBroadband it would show 33 EPL matches live on linear TV channel SABC 3 and its digital platforms, including the SABC Sport website and the SABC+ streaming service.

The match presentations will feature live studio build-up with match previews and the latest team and player news, presented by the SABC Sport anchors and analysts.

“As part of the ‘always-on’ digital strategy, all the latest news, score updates, log table, streaming services and live match commentary will be available on the SABC Sport digital platforms,” the SABC said.

The SABC’s head of sport, Keletso Totlhanyo, said the league offered the SABC various marketing opportunities.

“We will optimally use this event to create a sense of euphoria for South Africans everywhere and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Gemini Sport Media,” Totlhanyo said.

Just a small batch

The relatively small number of matches is unlikely to see serious football fans with DStv packages cancelling their subscriptions.

The EPL features 380 matches every season, 38 per team, taking place over 38 weeks.

That means the SABC will be showing less than 10% of the total matches and less than one game per week.

The SABC secured a similar deal last year but could broadcast a live game every Saturday at 15:00 and four delayed games every week.

For several years, all EPL matches have been broadcast and streamed on DStv packages from Compact and upwards.

More recently, they have also been available on MultiChoice’s Showmax Pro video streaming service.

DStv packages that include the EPL start at R449 per month, while Showmax Pro begins at R199 per month for a mobile-only package.

These prices put the matches out of reach for many South African households, who will undoubtedly appreciate the SABC’s offering.

The specific slate of matches available on the SABC’s platforms is yet to be announced.

The EPL will kick off at 21:00 on 11 August 2023, with Burnley hosting champions Manchester City in the first match of the season.