DStv Premium vs Compact — price and channel comparison

MultiChoice’s DStv hiked its subscription prices in April 2023, bringing the price difference between Premium and Compact Plus to R300 and between Premium and Compact to R430.

The pay-TV broadcaster continues to increase its pricing annually, even as its subscriber base starts to drop from 8.16 million to 8.016 million between 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2023.

Between the two previous years, 2021 and 2022, the decline was significantly lower — from 8.177 million to 8.16 million — a loss of about 17,000 year-end subscribers.

The graph below shows how DStv’s subscriber numbers changed from March 2018 to March 2023.

DStv’s latest price increases took effect on 1 April 2023, with the broadcaster hiking monthly subscription fees by between 3.2% and 7.5%.

The increases work out to an average of 4.3% across DStv’s satellite pay-TV portfolio.

The broadcaster emphasised that the adjustments were significantly lower than the projected inflation rate for the year.

DStv Access customers saw the biggest proportional increase, with the monthly subscription fee rising from R120 to R129 a month — an increase of 7.5%.

DStv Premium subscribers now pay R40 more per month, an increase of 4.8%.

Those who subscribe to DStv’s Compact Plus, Compact, and Family plans will see their fee increase by R30 (5.5%), R20 (4.7%), and R10 (3.2%) per month, respectively.

“The pressure that consumers are facing due to remnants of the pandemic, as well as the continued rolling blackouts nationwide, has not been lost on us,” said MultiChoice.

“These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price.”

The prices are summarised in the table below.

DStv Price Increases for 2023 Packages 2023 2022 Increase DStv Premium R879 R839 4.8% DStv Compact Plus R579 R549 5.5% DStv Compact R449 R429 4.7% DStv Family R319 R309 3.2% DStv Access R129 R120 7.5% DStv EasyView R29 R29 0% Add-ons 2023 2022 Increase Access Fee R115 R110 4.5% Add Movies R79 R79 0% Box Office R4″ R40 0%

DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact channel comparison

Despite the significantly higher price — R300 more than Compact Plus and R430 more than Compact — DStv Premium only offers 16 and 32 more channels, respectively.

However, it remains the most popular option for rugby, cricket, golf, and motorsport fans, with the other two packages excluding SuperSport’s dedicated channels for these sports.

It also gives customers access to more movie and entertainment channels, including M-Net, M-Net Movies 1 and 2, and the Discovery Channel.

DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact customers get access to the same free, kids, religion, and specialist channel catalogues.

The table below compares DStv Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact packages, highlighting key channels in each category and providing the number of channels per category.

Channel category DStv Premium package DStv Compact Plus package DStv Compact # Channels # Channels # Channels Movies & Entertainment 52 M-Net, M-Net Movies 1 to 4, Studio Universal, M-Net Movies DC Heroes, Discovery Channel, Comedy Central 45 1Magic, M-Net Movies 3 and 4, Studio Universal, Comedy Central, E! Entertainment Television, Telemundo 40 M-Net Movies 3 and 4, Studio Universal, KIX, Universal Channel, Telemundo, BBC Brit Documentaries & Lifestyle 18 BBC Earth, Discovery ID, CBS Justice, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, Food Network, The History Channel 17 Discovery ID, CBS Justice, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, Food Network, The History Channel 14 Via, Discovery ID, Honey, BBC Lifestyle, Food Network, The Home Channel, National Geographic Free Channels 13 SABC 1 to 3, e.TV, Soweto TV, Cape Town TV, KZN TV, GauTV 13 SABC 1 to 3, e.TV, Soweto TV, Cape Town TV, KZN TV, GauTV 13 SABC 1 to 3, e.TV, Soweto TV, Cape Town TV, KZN TV, GauTV Sports 21 SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Rugby, SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport Golf, SuperSport Motorsport, ESPN 14 SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport LaLiga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Variety 1 to 4, SuperSport Action 10 SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport LaLiga, SuperSport Football Africa, SuperSport Variety 3 and 4 Kids & Teens 14 Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney, PBS Kids, NickTOONS 14 Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney, PBS Kids, NickTOONS 12 Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Disney, PBS Kids, NickTOONS Music 10 KykNet Nou, Channel O, Mzansi Music, MTV Base, MTV Hits, TRACE Urban 10 KykNet Nou, Channel O, Mzansi Music, MTV Base, MTV Hits, TRACE Urban 9 KykNet Nou, Channel O, Mzansi Music, MTV Base, TRACE Urban Religion 5 Dumisa, FAITH, Day Star, TBN Africa, Emmanuel TV 5 Dumisa, FAITH, Day Star, TBN Africa, Emmanuel TV 5 Dumisa, FAITH, Day Star, TBN Africa, Emmanuel TV News & Commerce 16 Bloomberg, BBC World News, CNN International, Sky News, eNews Channel Africa, SABC News, Al Jazeera 15 BBC World News, CNN International, Sky News, eNews Channel Africa, SABC News, Al Jazeera 14 BBC World News, CNN International, eNews Channel Africa, SABC News, Al Jazeera Specialist & Foreign 6 RAI Italia, Beste van Nederlands, RTPI, TV5 Monde Afrique, Deutsche Welle, CCTV 4 6 RAI Italia, Beste van Nederlands, RTPI, TV5 Monde Afrique, Deutsche Welle, CCTV 4 6 RAI Italia, Beste van Nederlands, RTPI, TV5 Monde Afrique, Deutsche Welle, CCTV 4

