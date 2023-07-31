Nasa launching streaming service

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has announced its plans to launch a streaming service — Nasa+ — later this year.

The ad-free, no-cost streaming service will broadcast live coverage of future launches, documentaries, and a new exclusive original series.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with Nasa’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator in the office of communication at Nasa’s headquarters.

Nasa says the streaming service will be available on most major platforms, including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and the web.

The company is also revamping its flagship and science websites.

It has already released a Nasa beta website, and it will be home to news about the agency’s missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates and more.

The updated nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov website will feature a “topic-driven experience” with a common search engine, integrated navigation and a modernised set of web tools.

Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at Nasa headquarters, said the agency wants to provide a world-class Nasa web experience.

“Modernising our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure,” he said.

Nasa hasn’t specified a launch date for the Nasa+ streaming service, with the agency saying it will be available later this year.