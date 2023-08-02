DStv’s fix for one-device streaming limit complaints — Extra Stream price and limits explained

DStv now allows satellite subscribers to add an Extra Mobile Stream to their subscription at a fraction of the cost of a standalone subscription.

The bolt-on feature is similar to how customers with decoders can add an additional independent viewing environment with XtraView.

However, the Extra Stream feature is mobile-only. It can only be used on smartphones, laptops, or tablets — not TVs.

With an Extra Mobile Stream, subscribers can concurrently stream on two devices instead of one. This is in addition to all the decoder feeds for which they pay.

“You can stream on two mobile devices at the same time, or stream on one TV and one mobile device,” DStv explains in an FAQ on its website.

“Viewing via your decoders, and the ability to add decoders using XtraView, remains unchanged.”

The content you can watch will match that of your subscription.

“If your subscription is disconnected for any reason, your Extra Stream is also disconnected,” DStv said.

Each DStv package may only add one Extra Stream, which can be bolted onto the account using the self-service option on DStv’s website, or by contacting DStv via its call centre, social media, or service centre.

The price of this feature will vary based on the package you have and the time of the month when you subscribe.

For example, if your billing date falls on the end of the month and you only subscribe on the 15th, your first subscription will cost around half the regular price.

The prices for a full month are as follows:

Premium — R199

Compact Plus — R149

Compact — R99

Family — R79

Access — R49

In addition to the extra stream, DStv has also increased the maximum number of registered devices on an account from four to 10.

The Extra Stream has no impact on the offline viewing feature.

Also available on DStv streaming packages

Those with DStv streaming-only packages can also add an Extra Mobile Stream to their product.

If they choose to use the feature from signing up, they will get it at a discounted price, as shown below:

Premium — R100 (total cost R799)

(total cost R799) Compact Plus — R110 (total cost R579)

(total cost R579) Compact — R80 (total cost R449)

(total cost R449) Family — R50 (total cost R319)

(total cost R319) Access — R30 (total cost R129)

Cancelling and re-adding the extra stream at a later stage will mean subscribers pay the same regular price as those with a satellite package.