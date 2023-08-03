Disney+ launches mobile plan for South Africa on MTN

Disney+ has partnered with MTN to launch a mobile plan for the streaming service in South Africa for R49 per month.

The mobile plan includes access to the House of Mouse’s entire catalogue in South Africa, including its Disney properties, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and general entertainment from Star.

MTN subscribers who pay for Disney+ with airtime, or add it to their bills, will get 500MB of free streaming data per month.

MTN will also offer its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass with 2GB of streaming data for R59 per month.

“Plans are in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers,” the companies stated.

Although substantially cheaper than the R139 per month Disney+ Premium subscription, the Mobile Plan has several restrictions.

Disney+ Mobile is limited to a single concurrent stream, whereas its Premium plan allows four users to stream from a single account at the same time.

Only two devices can be logged into a Disney+ Mobile subscription simultaneously, while Premium allows ten simultaneous logins.

Disney+ Mobile does not allow screencasting and Apple AirPlay.

It also only supports a maximum video quality of up to 480p. A regular subscription supports resolutions up to 4K or ultra-HD (2160p).

“Disney+ joining forces with MTN gives South African subscribers another way to access our vast selection of blockbuster films, iconic series and brand-new Disney+ Original titles at home or on the move,” said Walt Disney Company senior vice president and general manager Christine Service.

MTN South Africa’s general manager for digital services, Jason Probert, said they are proud to enter into this agreement with Disney+.

“Offering Disney+ Mobile presents great opportunities for the future, and we look forward to pursuing many additional features for our customers,” he said.