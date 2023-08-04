Streaming for less than R50 a month — Disney+ vs Netflix vs Showmax mobile plans

South Africans who like to consume a lot of video content on a smartphone or tablet can get a mobile-only subscription from major video streaming services at less than half the price of their standard plans.

While most South Africans don’t yet have their TV connected to uncapped Internet, most have a smartphone with a mobile data package.

Between the country’s two biggest mobile networks — Vodacom and MTN — there are well over 55 million actively-used smartphones or tablets in the country, according to their latest available operational data.

Those numbers don’t factor in the millions more devices running on Telkom and Cell C’s networks. Telkom alone had 11.6 million mobile broadband customers as of March 2023.

That is impressive, considering South Africa’s estimated population of roughly 60 million.

However, that doesn’t mean everyone in South Africa has a smartphone. Some people will have more than one smartphone or have a smartphone and tablet PC.

In addition to the surge in smart device ownership, the average data usage on mobile networks has increased substantially over the past few years.

Both mobile and fibre ISPs have reported the proliferation of streaming services has led to a surge in video traffic.

While several streaming services now offer cheaper ad-supported plans in markets like the US and Europe, South Africa and other African countries are among a handful of countries that get more affordable mobile-only streaming packages.

Four prominent streaming services in South Africa — Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Showmax — provide mobile packages with more limited features than their products that support watching on a TV.

The cheapest among them is Prime Video Mobile Edition, which costs R29 per month, compared to its regular plan of R79.

The Mobile Edition limits streams to a lower resolution and one device at a time.

However, it boasts the same large library of thousands of movies and TV shows, ensuring you will have plenty to watch.

In addition, while the lower resolution could be a problem on a bigger screen, the quality difference is much more difficult to spot on a compact mobile display.

The lower resolution also reduces data consumption, which is essential for cost-conscious consumers.

The Prime Video Mobile package is available via a partnership with Vodacom. Subscribers can try it out on a free trial for 30 days with 3GB of free streaming data before committing.

After this period, the service costs R29 per month with no data or R59 per month with 3GB of streaming data.

Prime Video is not the only streamer on the market which has teamed up with a mobile network to allow customers to use cheap data bundles on their service.

In South Africa, Showmax offers a 3GB Vodacom streaming bundle on its Mobile plan with an effective cost of R30, on top of the R39 monthly subscription.

Most recently, MTN collaborated with Disney+ to offer its Mobile package for R49 per month, with 500MB of streaming data included.

Alternatively, subscribers can pay R59 per month for a plan that includes 2GB of streaming data.

Netflix is the only service without bundle packages for its mobile subscription, which costs R49.

However, subscribers will find plenty of cost-effective streaming-only data bundles available from major mobile networks

The table below compares the prices and features of the Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and Showmax mobile subscriptions.

Mobile video streaming services comparison Feature Disney+ Mobile Netflix Mobile Prime Video Mobile Showmax Mobile Movies 1,000+ 3,766 8,235 1,570 TV shows 1,700+ 2,452 1,343 597 Concurrent streams 1 1 1 1 Registered devices 2 1 1 1 Supported devices Smartphone and tablet Smartphone and tablet Smartphone and tablet Smartphone and tablet Profiles 7 5 6 6 Maximum streaming quality 480p 540p 480p 480p Casting No No No No Data consumption rate per hour 600MB 223MB 192MB 119MB Downloading for offline watching Yes Yes Yes Yes Additional requirements MTN number None Vodacom number None Free trial No No Yes, 30 days with 3GB data Yes, 14 days Monthly price R49 (includes 500MB MTN streaming data)

(includes 500MB MTN streaming data) R59 (includes 2GB MTN streaming data) R49 R29

R59 (includes 3GB data per month) R39

R69 (includes 3GB Vodacom streaming data)

(includes 3GB Vodacom streaming data) R225 (Pro option that includes sport)

Now read: DStv testing Home Base system to fight password sharing