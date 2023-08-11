How to beat Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown for free

At least one reputable virtual private network (VPN) service allows Netflix users to bypass the streaming service’s recently-introduced password-sharing limits — at no additional cost.

While the streaming giant at one point openly approved of password sharing, it has clamped down on the practice in recent months.

The change in tune came after the streaming service started experiencing a slowdown in new subscriptions. Analysts had estimated for years Netflix was losing out on billions in revenue due to different households sharing the same account.

To address the matter, it has started using a combination of device IDs, IPs, and usage habits to determine the home network of the primary account holder.

If it detects the device accessing that account holder’s home network, Netflix regards it as part of the primary household.

If the device connects through a different IP — like one from a mobile network or other fixed network — it counts as an external device.

In around 100 countries, Netflix introduced a bolt-on that allows account holders to link an extra member to their subscriptions for around half the price of a standalone Standard subscription.

Unfortunately, South Africa is among the countries that won’t get the ability to add an extra member at a discounted fee.

Netflix has defended this approach by stating that many of these countries recently saw price reductions, but this is not the case for South Africa.

If you want to use Netflix from a device that has not recently connected to the main household’s Internet, you can request a code from the primary account holder, which will be valid for a week.

However, reports suggest that each account is limited to two codes per month, meaning the maximum streaming time on an external device could be two weeks in a month.

While Netflix collects IP addresses and device IDs for home network recognition, it specifically states it does not use GPS location data.

If you could fool the service into thinking a device uses the same IP address as those on your home connection, you could bypass the home network restriction.

One piece of software that is great for routing devices through other IP addresses is a VPN.

Typically, the most sought-after feature that video streaming service users look for in a VPN is bypassing content geo-blocks.

Due to content streaming rights being licenced on a regional or country-by-country basis, Netflix and other services’ movies and TV show libraries can differ significantly from one location to the next.

Bypassing geoblocks works because you appear as though your device is accessing the Internet from another country, which most VPNs can do.

Circumventing the password-sharing limit will effectively require the opposite, with the external devices needing to appear as though they are being used on your home network.

Certain VPNs — including NordVPN, Tailscale, and Zerotier — allow users to make devices in different locations appear to be on the same local area network by routing their traffic through a single device — like a home PC.

On NordVPN, this service is called Meshnet and has been free since March 2023.

Initially launched in June 2022, Meshnet’s primary purpose is to make remote access to all your devices more secure by creating an encrypted tunnel between them.

Outside of bypassing Netflix’s password-sharing restrictions, it allows for direct and safe file sharing and gaming on a secure “LAN” network.

With Meshnet, you can link up to 60 devices at a time — 10 you own and 50 external ones — to the same IP address.

The diagram below shows how NordVPN’s Meshnet feature works.

An important thing to keep in mind is that routing the traffic through an IP connected to your ISP will increase the data being consumed through the main device.

Therefore, this feature should only be used on an uncapped, fast Internet connection.

At the same time, you will also be consuming data on the external device.

In addition, the devices you wish to use with Meshnet will need to support the Nord app. Meshnet is available on Android, iOS, Linux, MacOS, and Windows.

It is important to be aware that many streaming services don’t allow the use of VPNs while accessing their content.

On Netflix, however, VPN usage is only disallowed on its ad-supported plans, which are unavailable in South Africa.

However, Netflix can change its terms of service to limit VPN usage on its general plans, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on updates to ensure you are not violating its terms of service.

Doing so could result in Netflix suspending your account from its service.