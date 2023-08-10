Disney+ hiking US prices and cracking down on password sharing

Walt Disney is increasing the price of its ad-free Disney+ subscription service in the US for the second time in a year.

The price hike, which will take effect from 12 October 2023, was announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s quarterly earnings call with investors on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

Disney previously increased the price of its ad-free Premium plan from $7.99 (R150) to $10.99 (R207). The latest increase will take the subscription to $13.99 (R263).

That means US subscribers will pay 75% more for a Disney+ subscription than before the first price increase in December 2022.

There is some relief, however, with a new Duo Premium bundle subscription that combines ad-free Disney+ and ad-free Hulu for $19.99 (R376).

As it stands, US subscribers have to pay $10.99 (R207) for the Disney+ plan and an additional $14.99 (R282) for the Hulu subscription, working out to $25.98 (R489).

The standalone Hulu subscription is also getting a price bump of $3, so the combined cost of the two plans would have been $31.98 without the new bundle.

Iger also revealed that Disney was actively working on methods to crack down on password-sharing, although it remains to be seen if it will follow a similar approach as Netflix.

Impact on South African prices

South African Disney+ subscribers get some of the content typically available on Hulu in the US in their standard subscription through the “Star” portal.

Whether these latest hikes will impact South African prices remains to be confirmed, although it should be noted that the previous US price hike was not directly to blame for our increase.

Local subscriptions already received a price increase in July 2023, going from R119 to R139 for a monthly subscription or R1,190 to R1,390 for an annual plan.

Even with those price hikes, South Africans are paying roughly half the price of the US Disney+ subscription while getting the content of the $19.99 (R376) bundle package.

The service also launched a cheaper mobile-only option in partnership with MTN last week.

That package allows subscribers to have one concurrent stream on a smartphone, tablet, or laptop for R49 per month.