Showmax triumphs in ruling over “gory” billboard ad

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled in favour of Showmax regarding a complaint over a “gory” billboard advertisement for Rosemary’s Hitlist on highways in East London and Johannesburg.

Two complainants approached the ARB, claiming the advertisement wasn’t suitable for children and was offensive and disturbing.

“How on Earth is it legal to put this gruesome image up for everyone (yes, even children 0–15) to see?” one of the complainants submitted.

“I did not give consent to see this image that I find gory, offensive, and disturbing. Neither did my children who are minors,” the other said.

“The show has a 16V age limit on it, so why is this disturbing image allowed for everyone to see?”

The advertisement depicts a woman with her blood-covered hands clasped in front of her face.

Showmax argued that the image is fictitious and intended for promotional purposes only. However, it acknowledged that it may be offensive to some people.

It added that just because some find it offensive doesn’t mean it is offensive to everyone who sees it.

“The standard for adjudicating whether any particular advertisement contravenes the Code [Code of Advertising Practice] cannot reasonably be (and is, in fact, not) that the advertisement is offensive to someone or anyone,” said Showmax.

“Offense, by its very nature, is subjective and the ARB must balance the complainants’ discomfort and perceived offence with what it believes the average, reasonable person’s view would be when confronted with the impugned image.”

It added that the display of blood featured in the advertisement isn’t graphic and is relevant to the context of the documentary it seeks to promote.

The ARB considered the complaint in terms of Clause 1 and 14 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice.

Clause 1 relates to offensive advertising, while Clause 14 looks at suitable advertising practices regarding adverts that children will see.

The code states:

The fact that a particular product, service, or advertisement may be offensive to some is not in itself sufficient grounds for upholding an objection to an advertisement for that product or service.

“The Directorate acknowledges that the image is certainly not a pleasant one, and is in some ways unsettling,” the ARB said.

“The fact that the advertised show is a documentary rather than fiction adds to the discomfort — factual violence is always more unsettling than fictional violence.”

It pointed out that despite this, the blood depicted in the advertisement isn’t excessive and is relevant to the show’s narrative.

“Most importantly, while the series is about a number of murders, the image in no way depicts murder or violence of any sort — other than that implied by the blood,” the ARB added.

The Directorate found that the image isn’t universally offensive and doesn’t contravene the Code of Advertising Practice.

Regarding minors viewing the advertisement, Clause 14 of Section II asserts the following:

Advertisements addressed to or likely to influence children should not contain any statement or visual presentation which might result in harming them mentally, morally, physically, or emotionally.

However, considering that no violent act is shown, the ARB ruled that the image isn’t morally harmful to children and doesn’t contravene the Code.