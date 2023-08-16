Goodbye DStv — media box and smart TV price showdown

DStv has recorded a decline in year-end subscribers for a second consecutive year, and with the broadcaster hiking prices each year, more of its customers may be looking to switch to streaming services.

The MultiChoice-owned broadcaster also hiked pricing for its business packages, meaning these customers may also want to make the switch.

MyBroadband compared the price of a smart TV to a non-smart TV and a media box to determine the cheapest way to stream video on a TV.

While streaming services are accessible on many modern TVs, those without smart TVs can opt for a media box or streaming stick to access a range of services.

Our analysis revealed that choosing a non-smart TV and a media box is often cheaper.

For the comparison, we compared the price of 32, 40, 43, and 50-inch smart TVs to the cost of buying a similar-sized non-smart TV and a Skyworth Leap S2, Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Chromecast with Google TV, and Apple TV HD 32GB.

The Skyworth Leap S2 streaming stick is the cheapest at R799, while the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick costs R100 more.

There is a significant step up in price with the Chromecast and Apple TV, with these being priced at R1,348 and R2,201, respectively.

In the 32-inch category, we combined the various media boxes with a Sinotec STL-32WG6A, which is available for R1,899 through Takealot.

With the Skyworth Leap S2 and Xiaomi TV Stick, the combination worked out to R2,698 and R2,798, respectively, while the cheapest 32-inch smart TV we found — the Hisense 32A4K — costs R2,999.

However, combining the Sinotec TV with a Chromecast with Google TV or Apple TV HD 32GB was more expensive than buying the smart TV.

The same trend is seen with the remainder of the screen sizes. However, the gap in price between the smart TV and the non-smart TV combined with a media box gets smaller with 43 and 50-inch TVs.

In the 40-inch category, the Sinotec STL-40WG6A combined with a Skyworth Leap S2 and Xiaomi Mi TV Stick cost R3,598 and R3,698, respectively.

The Skyworth 40STD6500 smart TV was the cheapest we could find at R3,999.

Regarding 43-inch TVs, the price gap between the smart TV and TV with media box combination drops to R201 for the Skyworth Leap S2 and R101 for the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick.

A similar price gap is seen in the 50-inch TV category, with the cheapest TV and media box combination costing R4,798, while the most affordable smart TV costs R4,999.

DStv’s price challenge

MultiChoice’s annual results for the year ended 31 March 2023 revealed a loss of around 144,000 subscribers between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

It also recorded a subscriber decline in the previous year. However, it was not as steep at around 17,000 year-end subscribers. Before these decreases, DStv was adding subscribers every year.

In August 2023, MultiChoice announced it was restructuring its DStv business packages and would implement price hikes of up to 24%.

Moreover, the company also reduced the number of TVs allowed per subscription from three to two, effectively resulting in a further increase for businesses like pubs and sports bars with multiple TVs.

A MyBroadband reader informed us of the issue, and MultiChoice confirmed the change would take effect from 1 September 2023.

The reader — who owns a pub in Johannesburg — said the increase and reduction of the number of TVs per subscription effectively work out to a 125% increase per TV.

DStv is also restructuring the sports channels offered with each subscription, meaning those who want to offer premium sports channels will have to upgrade to the more expensive Play Ultra package.

The table below compares the prices of smart TVs and TVs with media boxes across four screen sizes.