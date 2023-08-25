World Rugby launches free dedicated streaming service

World Rugby has announced the launch of RugbyPass TV, a dedicated Rugby streaming service that will live-stream 2023 World Cup matches.

However, it is unlikely that live games will be broadcast on the platform in South Africa, with World Rugby specifying that it would only work in territories where it has no deals, or rights-holders are not showing all matches live.

In South Africa, MultiChoice’s SuperSport holds the broadcasting rights for the tournament.

“World Rugby is excited to announce the launch of RugbyPass TV, a world-class streaming platform created to connect rugby fans across the globe more deeply with the game they love, for free,” said World Rugby.

“RugbyPass TV is more than a streaming platform, through unrivalled access and exclusive content, rugby’s first global viewing destination will aggregate events into one place, delivering the ultimate immersive experience for fans, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.”

The platform promises to provide coverage of the Rugby world’s top events, including the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups, the WXV competition, and the HSBC Sevens.

It will also offer exclusive behind-the-scenes and documentary content produced by World Rugby Studios.

“The platform will ensure that the 10th edition of the men’s event in the sport’s 200th anniversary year will be the most widely accessible rugby event ever, providing the destination for live coverage for nations where deals do not exist or where rights-holders are not showing all matches live,” said World Rugby.

Alan Gilpin, World Rugby chief executive, said the move to launch RugbyPass TV builds on the organisation’s acquisition of RugbyPass.

“It represents a key strategy in our mission to make rugby truly global by making the sport more accessible and more relevant to more people,” said Gilpin.

The streaming platform promises to provide an “ultimate immersive experience” for rugby fans around the World.

“This is an opportunity for rugby fans around the world to get closer to the game we love,” said James Rothwell, chief marketing and content officer at World Rugby.

“Rugby is an incredible sport, and we want to deepen the connection it has with new and existing fans through live rights, never seen before archive content, and our World Rugby Studios original programming. RugbyPass TV is the destination for global rugby content.”

The platform officially launched on 25 August 2023 and currently features more than 200 hours of content, including previous World Cup highlights and documentaries.

Rugby fans can access the service through their computer’s Internet browser or by downloading the app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Now read: YouTube running AI music experiments with Universal