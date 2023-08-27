SABC refuses to air “Kill the Boer” AfriForum advert

AfriForum has slammed the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for “gross censorship” for refusing to air the civil rights organisation’s radio advert calling for donations for a lawsuit against Julius Malema.

According to a City Press report, the lawsuit aims to combat the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Malema singing Dubul’ ibhunu (“Shoot the Boer” or “Kill the Boer”).

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel described the SABC’s decision as “gross censorship” that goes against the broadcaster’s claims that it is impartial and opposed to divisive statements.

“The SABC has now sided squarely with Julius Malema [EFF leader], the EFF and this party’s divisive use of the Kill the Boer slogan,” Kriel said in a statement.

The advertisement is just one of the “many fronts” on which AfriForum is fighting the use of the slogan Kill the Boer.

According to the report, the ad provides brief information about the lawsuit, then says: “You can help: Donate R10 for AfriForum’s legal costs by texting the word ‘Malema’ to 32077.”

It was designated to air on Radio Sonder Grense. However, on Friday, 25 August 2023, Kriel received a message from the SABC saying it wouldn’t be broadcast.

“As the SABC, we cannot be campaigning for any interest group. The SABC’s editorial independence will be compromised if we flight this advert in its current form,” the paper quoted the letter as stating.

The SABC further claims the advertisement “will require a right of reply from either Mr Malema or the EFF”.

The SABC is a member of the Advertising Regulatory Board and subscribes to the industry body’s Code of Advertising Practice.

According to The Code, advertisements must be legal, informative, factual, decent and honest.

However, there are several specific prohibitions, including that advertisements can’t:

Play on fear without justification;

Contain anything that might lead to or lend support to acts of violence;

Contain anything that might lead to, lend support to or condone criminal or illegal activities;

Contain content that is discriminatory or perpetuates gender stereotypes in a manner that is not reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom; or

Include sounds that are likely to create a safety hazard.

The EFF’s use of Kill the Boer received international attention following its 10th-anniversary celebrations on 30 July, when Malema and his followers chanted the controversial anti-apartheid struggle song.

Twitter owner Elon Musk took to the platform to give his opinion on the matter, resulting in a brief spat between himself and Malema.

“They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa,” said Musk. He also tagged South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking why he doesn’t intervene.

Malema responded with “O bolela masepa”, meaning: “You are talking s**t” in Malema’s home language, Sepedi.

Responding to questions about why he didn’t use the opportunity on Twitter to educate Musk about the song, Malema said Musk “looks illiterate”.

“Why must I educate Elon Musk? He looks illiterate; the only thing that protects him is his white skin,” he said.

“Elon Musk wants to learn about this song; the records are there in court. Let him go read the judgment. Let him go listen to my arguments in court.”

