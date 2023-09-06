Most popular TV brands and sizes in South Africa

Hisense, Samsung, LG, and Skyworth dominate South Africa’s TV market, while 55-inch and 58-inch displays are local consumers’ favourite sizes.

MyBroadband asked major TV retailers in South Africa about the most popular TV brands and sizes they sold in the first half of the year.

We also asked about the most popular TV brands and sizes by units sold during July 2023 in particular, to see if there were any recent changes in buying trends.

Takealot said its top-selling brands for the year were value-focused Chinese brand Hisense and the world’s biggest display maker Samsung, followed by Skyworth, Toshiba, and LG.

In July 2023, Toshiba and Skyworth switched third and fourth spots, and TCL — another major Chinese player — knocked LG out of the top five.

Regarding sizes, 55 inches appear to be the sweet spot for Takealot buyers in 2023, followed by 43-inch, 50-inch, 65-inch, and 32-inch.

In July, however, the second-placed 43-inch size was knocked to third by 50 inches, suggesting customers were opting for larger displays than earlier in the year.

While Samsung, Hisense, and LG were the most popular brands, Takealot said TCL and Toshiba catered to increasingly price-conscious shoppers looking for great value.

Game said Samsung, Hisense, LG, Telefunken, and Skyworth had been its most popular brands.

“While I can’t disclose exact sales figures for each brand during these periods, I can confidently say that these brands have resonated exceptionally well with our customers,” said Game vice president of merchandise Mark Scott.

Scott said that regarding TV sizes, 58-inch and 65-inch were clear favourites.

“This information highlights the strong demand for larger panels in the market,” Scott said.

One lesser-known brand Game noticed had picked up in popularity recently was Skyworth.

Sister company Makro gave four top-selling brands — Samsung, LG, Hisense and Skyworth.

“We have found that these brands have consistently captured the attention of our valued customers,” said Makro hi-tech senior buyer Louis dos Santos.

Based on feedback from these three retailers, the most popular brands are Hisense, Samsung, LG, and Skyworth.

What MyBroadband polls say

The results of MyBroadband’s polls on TV brands largely align with this, although we also found Japanese tech giant Sony to be a minor contender among our readers.

In July 2023, we asked our readers what brand of TV they used in their living rooms.

Out of 2,006 responses, the world’s largest display maker — Samsung — came out on top with 759 votes, roughly 37.8% of the total.

It was followed by Hisense, with a tally of 479 responses — or about 23.9% of the vote.

Samsung’s staunch rival LG, which primarily focuses on high-end products like its OLED range, amassed the third-highest number of votes — 339, working out to 16.9%.

Other brands with over 50 votes included Sony (104), Skyworth (82), and Sinotec (69).

The chart below shows the proportion of votes for each brand in the MyBroadband poll from 24 July 2023.

Regarding display sizes, our findings correlated more with Takealot’s sales.

In mid-August 2023, MyBroadband ran a poll asking readers how big their primary TV was.

From 1,701 votes cast, most users (586) said their TV had a 55-inch panel, followed by 289 with a 40-inch or 43-inch model.

A close third was the 65-inch size, with 282 votes, followed by 48-inch or 50-inch models with 227 votes.

The chart below summarises the results of the poll.

