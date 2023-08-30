Netflix’s password sharing crackdown paying off in the US — study

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing has continued to help drive new subscriptions to the popular streaming service in the US, according to a study by Antenna.

The firm uses a combination of information — including purchase receipts, card and banking data, and bill scraping — to calculate Netflix’s new subscribers.

According to a report from Deadline, its latest analysis estimated that Netflix added 2.6 million subscribers in July 2023.

23% of new subscribers opted for Netflix’s ad-supported tier, the highest proportion of new sign-ups to choose the entry-level plan.

The $6.99 (R130) add-supported subscription is substantially cheaper than the ad-free $15.49 (R288) Standard plan but also offers an alternative to the Basic subscription, which was discontinued in the US, UK, and Canada.

Although the overall July subscribers growth was 26% lower than in June, that month saw a record-breaking number of new members sign up in the immediate aftermath of the password-sharing crackdown.

Netflix also recorded its four biggest single days of new sign-ups in the US from 24 to 27 May 2023, at least since Antenna started tracking the service’s subscriber trends over four and a half years ago.

Netflix announced the password-sharing limits were coming to the US on 23 May 2023.

While Netflix restricts usage of the account to the primary household or devices that have recently connected to the same household’s Internet connection, it also offers an add-on member feature at a reduced cost in over 100 countries.

In the US, the add-on option costs $7.99 (R148) and allows for additional streams in other households.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters previously said the service’s approach to password-sharing was working, with more customers switching from using other peoples’ accounts to their own.

“They are choosing plans and engaging at rates, have retention characteristics that generally look like higher-tenure members,” Peters said.

While South Africa is not getting the add-on member feature, Netflix has also cracked down on password-sharing locally.

However, the service has continued to offer its cheaper Basic plan locally, at the same R99 price it has cost for several years.

That is in addition to a R49 Mobile-only package, which is only offered in a handful of countries.

That means South African Netflix subscribers get two ad-free options that are cheaper than the entry-level ad-supported plan in the US.

At the top-end, the Premium plan costs R199, much less than even the US Standard plan.

There is a free workaround for those who still want to be able to use a Standard or Premium subscription in multiple locations, however.

