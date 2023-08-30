Using IPTV services can lead to jail time in South Africa

Watching pirated content on Internet protocol television (IPTV) impacts streaming providers around the globe, and in South Africa, it can lead to jail time.

Those convicted of Internet piracy in South Africa could face a fine of R5,000 or three years’ jail time, while repeat offenders could be fined R10,000 or face five years in jail.

IPTV services are essentially a common modern form of Internet piracy that has arisen during the age of streaming.

These are defined as multimedia services, including video, audio, text, graphics, and data, that are delivered over IP-based networks.

Often used for streaming video, many IPTV services feature pirated content from various streaming services around the world.

According to the Copyright Act, selling and using these services is viewed as a criminal offence.

“Any device used to bypass subscription services or to access copyrighted content such as movies, series or sporting events is in contravention of our law and, as such, a criminal offence,” it reads.

Chola Makgamathe, chairperson at the copyright coalition of South Africa and Partners Against Piracy affiliate, told MyBroadband that piracy and password sharing remain a significant problem for streaming providers globally.

“Broadcasters and streaming platforms are faced with the challenge of password sharing and pirate viewing,” said Makgamathe.

“This challenge is not unique to the likes of DStv alone, as streaming providers globally face the same challenge.”

“The result is a devastating effect on the growth of the entertainment industry and the South African economy in general,” she added.

Makgamathe added that this has resulted in streaming providers cracking down on password sharing and taking steps to address the piracy of their content.

“Our aim as Partners Against Piracy is to create awareness on the scourge of piracy and educate the general public of the negative impact of consuming illegal content,” she said.

“The ramifications of selling pirated content directly and negatively livelihoods of the thousands of creatives and broadcast professionals as well as the local economy.”

Convictions

Makgamathe also highlighted successful convictions against people selling IPTV services in South Africa.

“In the past year, Irdeto and MultiChoice saw the conviction of 2 perpetrators (Lee Whaley and Jordan Lee Mott) in relation to them pirating content,” said Makgamathe.

“Lee Whaley was arrested by detectives from the Provincial Commercial Unit for the selling of Android TV Boxes and IPTV subscriptions in December 2019.”

“The Android TV Box and IPTV subscriptions allowed access to premium copyright-protected content, including DStv content.”

While offenders in South Africa face fines of R5,000 to R10,000 or jail time of three to five years, punishments overseas can be much harsher.

In May 2023, the Chesterfield Justice Centre in the UK sentenced five men to a combined 30 years’ jail time.

The men were behind the IPTV service Flawless IPTV, which accumulated over 50,000 subscribers and an estimated £4.6 million in revenue, £3.7 million of which was profit.

The profit was split unequally between six people — Mark Gould, Steven Gordon, Peter Jolley, Christopher Felvus, William Brown, and Zak Smith.

The amount of profit paid to each of the five sentenced perpetrators and their punishment is summarised below:

Mark Gould — received £1.7 million profit. Sentenced to 11 years on two counts of conspiracy to defraud and contempt of court.

Steven Gordon — received £1 million profit. Sentenced to five years and two months in prison on two counts of conspiracy to defraud and contempt of court.

Peter Jolley — £773,000 profit. Sentenced to five years and two months in prison on two counts of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering

Christopher Felvus — £164,500 profit. Sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison on two counts of conspiracy to defraud

William Brown — £15,000 profit. Sentenced to four years and nine months on two counts of conspiracy to defraud, after pleading not guilty.

Zak Smith failed to appear in court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.