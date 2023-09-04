DStv won’t broadcast the Rugby World Cup in 4K

DStv won’t broadcast the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 4K resolution and will remain with an HD feed, MultiChoice has told MyBroadband.

In February 2023, the broadcaster announced it was working on airing the rugby tournament in ultra-high definition (UHD) — but emphasised it had not concluded its negotiations with the relevant content providers.

At the time, it said it had much to consider before it could broadcast the tournament in UHD.

“Having explored the possibility of broadcasting the Rugby World Cup in 4K, SuperSport and DStv have, for a number of reasons, decided to remain with HD, with additional focus on streaming and mobile viewership,” says MultiChoice.

“We will continue to develop features important to our customers, including adding commentary in multiple languages on streaming.”

“Customer viewing needs remain at the heart of the content we offer, and HD broadcasts, such as the coming Rugby World Cup, continue to offer sharp detail and exceptional resolution for fast-action sport,” it added.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, 8 September 2023, at 21:15 for the opening game between New Zealand and the tournament hosts, France.

In February, MultiChoice chief operating officer Simon Camerer indicated the broadcaster’s intention to air the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 4K resolution, following its success doing the same with the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“We will get to a point where 4K becomes more prevalent,” said Camerer.

“It is our intention to do this after we set a bar around the soccer World Cup.”

4K UHD (2160p) offers four times more pixels than full high definition (also known as 1080p), resulting in sharper images with more detail.

Before the 4K Fifa World Cup 2022 broadcasts, DStv capped its channel resolution at full HD, using an interlaced scan (1080i) rather than the progressively scanned video commonly found on streaming platforms (i.e. 1080p).

In October 2022, the broadcaster told MyBroadband that subscribers would need the Explora Ultra decoder or DStv Streama to watch content in UHD.

