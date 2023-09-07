YouTube testing longer, fewer ads

YouTube says it is revamping its streaming experience for users with smart TVs, media boxes, and gaming consoles by showing fewer, longer ads.

The company refers to viewing on these kinds of devices as connected TV (CTV) experiences, and the idea is to play ads in a way aligned with each platform where you watch YouTube.

For example, YouTube believes mobile users will be more inclined to watch short-form videos like shorts, and for these users, shorter, rapid-fire ads make more sense.

However, the company notes that most CTV viewers in the US watch for at least 21 minutes and cites research showing that 79% of viewers prefer ads bunched together rather than many ads spread out throughout a video.

“Based on this preference, we are evaluating new options that minimize average interruptions for viewers, such as fewer, longer ad breaks, to create a more seamless viewing experience on the big screen,” says YouTube.

It didn’t specify how long ads will be when there are fewer of them. However, the company says it will make remaining ad times more visible to viewers.

“As we continue to diversify our ad formats, we’re also exploring ways to give viewers more visibility into the length of ad breaks,” it says.

It provided an example of its new ad timing information, shifting from the countdown in the top left-hand corner to a higher contrast countdown in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

