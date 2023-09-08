Openview hits back at DStv over Rugby World Cup ban

eMedia has hit back at MultiChoice over its decision to prohibit the Rugby World Cup from being broadcast on SABC channels on the Openview platform.

The broadcaster outlined its displeasure at the DStv owner’s decision in a five-page open letter addressed to MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice SA CEO Marc Jury, and former SuperSport acting CEO Teix Texeira.

It should be noted that Rendani Ramovha took over from Texeira as SuperSport CEO on 1 September.

eMedia also sent a copy of the letter to Ebrahim Patel, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa, communications minister Mondli Gungubele, and competition commissioner Doris Tshepe were also sent copies.

eMedia has demanded a response to its letter by 18:00 on Friday, 8 September 2023.

“3.2 million digitally migrated South African households will be deprived from viewing the Rugby World Cup on Openview,” the letter states.

“The restrictive (and overtly anti-competitive) action of MultiChoice in requiring the SABC not to broadcast the Rugby World Cup matches through the Openview platform undermines the national imperative of digital migration.”

eMedia highlights the importance of the Rugby World Cup to South Africans in its letter.

“This is an event that the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has indicated is of national significance,” it said.

“It is of such significant importance that the Minister has intervened to facilitate the reaching of an agreement and that a significant amount of money has been paid by the national broadcaster (public funds) to ensure that South Africans are all able to watch this event on a free-to-air basis.”

eMedia added that MultiChoice’s decision also undermines digital migration in South Africa, as millions of SABC viewers will be unable to watch the Rugby World Cup.

It said Openview doesn’t generate any revenue from the SABC channels.

“It is important to note that Openview does not generate any revenue from the SABC channels, which proves even more that the decision taken by MultiChoice makes no sense to deprive SABC viewers of access to the Rugby World Cup, especially now that 5 of 9 provinces can only view television through the satellite platform,” said eMedia.

eMedia CEO Khalik Sherrif (pictured) said they believe all broadcasters in South Africa should act in the nation’s best interest.

Sherrif described MultiChoice’s decision as an “anti-competitive action” that is “nothing short of domination”.

“We believe the action should be strongly condemned and opposed,” he said.

eMedia’s letter to MultiChoice follows an agreement between the SABC and MultiChoice, allowing the public broadcaster to show 16 Rugby World Cup matches live.

While the SABC may broadcast the matches over its streaming platform, SABC+, the agreement blocked it from showing the games on Openview’s satellite TV platform.

“This agreement will, unfortunately, exclude the OVHD platform because of the restrictive conditions that MultiChoice is placing on the sub-licensing agreement for the free-to-air rights for the RWC 2023,” the SABC said.

“The SABC hopes that in the interest of nation-building and social cohesion, MultiChoice will remove this restrictive condition to enable all South Africans to get behind the Boks.”

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off at 21:45 on Friday, 8 September, with the opening game between New Zealand and hosts France.