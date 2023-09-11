Disney releasing R28,500 Blu-ray movie collection

The Walt Disney Company is releasing a limited edition 100-movie Blu-ray collection to celebrate its 100-year filmmaking history.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will feature 100 curated animated movies from the Disney and Pixar stables.

They include classics like its first-ever full-length feature film, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, released in 1937, and go up to its most recent theatrical release — Elemental.

An announcement video for the product shows that the movie discs are divided across three hardbound books, which can be propped up with a self-standing mechanism.

Each movie’s original poster is featured alongside its disc.

In addition to the physical copies, Disney will provide digital codes for all the films.

Other items included in the package are a numbered certificate of authenticity, a collectable lithograph from Disney’s Wish, and crystal Mickey Mouse ears with an engraved “Disney 100” logo.

According to The Wrap, buyers will have to cough up a hefty $1,500 (R28,500, excluding sales taxes) for the package.

Not considering the additional items and the design of the books, it works out to R285 per movie — quite a bit more than the going rate of individual Blu-ray discs of Disney classics in South Africa.

The Wrap has established the complete list of 100 movies that will be included in the collection, as shown below:

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937) Pinocchio (1940) Fantasia (1940) Dumbo (1941) Bambi (1942) Saludos Amigos (1943) The Three Caballeros (1945) Make Mine Music (1946) Fun And Fancy Free (1947) Melody Time (1948) The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) Cinderella (1950) Alice in Wonderland (1951) Peter Pan (1953) Lady and the Tramp (1955) Sleeping Beauty (1959) One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) The Sword in the Stone (1963) The Jungle Book (1967) The Aristocats (1970) Robin Hood (1973) The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) The Rescuers (1977) The Fox and The Hound (1981) The Black Cauldron (1985) The Great Mouse Detective (1986) Oliver & Company (1988) The Little Mermaid (1989) The Rescuers Down Under (1990) Beauty and the Beast (1991) Aladdin (1992) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) The Lion King (1994) A Goofy Movie (1995) Pocahontas (1995) Toy Story (1995) James and the Giant Peach (1996) The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) Hercules (1997) Mulan (1998) A Bug’s Life (1998) Tarzan (1999) Toy Story 2 (1999) Fantasia/2000 (2000) The Tigger Movie (2000) Dinosaur (2000) The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) Monsters, Inc. (2001) Return to Never Land (2002) Lilo & Stitch (2002) Treasure Planet (2002) The Jungle Book 2 (2003) Piglet’s Big Movie (2003) Finding Nemo (2003) Brother Bear (2003) Home on the Range (2004) The Incredibles (2004) Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005) Chicken Little (2005) Cars (2006) Meet the Robinsons (2007) Ratatouille (2007) Wall-E (2008) Tinker Bell (2008) Bolt (2008) Up (2009) The Princess and the Frog (2009) Toy Story 3 (2010) Tangled (2010) Cars 2 (2011) Winnie the Pooh (2011) Brave (2012) Frankenweenie (2012) Wreck-It Ralph (2012) Monsters University (2013) Planes (2013) Frozen (2013) Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) Big Hero 6 (2014) Inside Out (2015) The Good Dinosaur (2015) Zootopia (2016) Finding Dory (2016) Moana (2016) Cars 3 (2017) Coco (2017) Incredibles 2 (2018) Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) Toy Story 4 (2019) Frozen 2 (2019) Onward (2020) Soul (2020) Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Luca (2021) Encanto (2021) Turning Red (2022) Lightyear (2022) Strange World (2022) Elemental (2023)

