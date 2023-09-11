MultiChoice chairman steps down

DStv parent MultiChoice has announced that chairman Imtiaz Patel (pictured, left) will be stepping down from the company’s board on 31 March 2024.

Elias Masilela (pictured, right) will take over as chairman from 1 April 2024.

Patel is currently serving as a non-independent, non-executive Chair.

“Given shareholder preference for an independent chair, it was always envisaged that Mr Patel would step down at the appropriate time once a suitable replacement as independent chair had been identified,” MultiChoice stated.

“Mr Masilela is an excellent and experienced successor. He is also the chair of the board of Sanlam and is a former board member of the South African Reserve Bank and Government Employee Pension Fund.”

MultiChoice said it has ensured that Patel’s institutional knowledge and valuable relationships will not be lost.

“He will remain involved in assisting the group on a consultancy basis until October 2028,” MultiChoice said.

“His involvement will include Showmax, SuperSport, and other operational areas.”

