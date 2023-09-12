South Africa’s Rugby World Cup mess

South Africans hoping to watch the SABC’s broadcast of the Springboks’ first World Cup match against Scotland faced a mountain of complications on Sunday.

DStv parent company MultiChoice and South Africa’s public broadcaster reached a last-minute deal on Thursday, allowing the SABC to broadcast a number of matches.

This included the opening match between New Zealand and France on Friday, the Springboks’ pool games, two quarter-final matches, one semi-final, the bronze final, the final, some other games, and the closing ceremony.

However, the deal blocked the SABC from showing any matches on Openview’s satellite TV platform.

Openview is owned and operated by eMedia, the parent company of E-tv and eNCA.

This restriction created a major technical headache for the SABC because it doesn’t have separate feeds for its channels for every platform they are available on.

As a result, viewers who rely on South Africa’s digital terrestrial television (DTT) platform found that the Springboks’ first Rugby World Cup game was not available on SABC 2 — it had been moved to SABC News.

However, you could catch the game on SABC 2 if you have a cheaper DStv package.

“The SABC can confirm that it is indeed restricted by MultiChoice’s anti-competitive terms and conditions, and cannot broadcast to the over 3.2 million households on the Openview platform,” SABC acting corporate affairs and marketing executive Mmoni Seapolelo told MyBroadband.

“To ensure successful blocking of the content on the Openview platform, the SABC is using the SABC News Channel on DTT to achieve this during the live World Cup Rugby games. No other SABC platform is affected by this except this SABC News channel on DTT.”

Analysing how the SABC’s channels are divided among the various platforms provides a hint about the company’s play-out architecture and why it had to jump through such hoops to comply with MultiChoice’s restrictions.

SABC 1, SABC 2, and SABC 3 are available on DStv, Openview, StarSat, and South Africa’s new digital and old analogue terrestrial television networks operated by Sentech.

Terrestrial television refers to signal transmitters being built on Earth, whereas platforms like DStv, Openview, and StarSat rely on satellite-based transmitters in orbit around the planet.

The SABC also has other channels, SABC News and SABC Sport, which are not available everywhere.

For example, among the satellite TV operators only DStv has SABC News, whereas only Openview has SABC Sport.

This suggests that SABC 2 on Openview and DTT use the same feed, while the broadcaster can provide a separate feed to DStv and its old analogue terrestrial platform.

In addition to the channel hopscotch, the SABC and its online platform provider Discover Digital also had problems keeping its streaming service online during the Springboks game on Sunday.

Seapolelo said they are working on a fix.

“The SABC has noted some users experienced disruptions in transmission on the SABCPlus App,” Seapolelo stated.

She said there was a huge traffic peak 5 minutes before the start of the game that caused performance issues and bottlenecking issues for those users.

“A temporary solution was implemented during the games, and we are in the process of resolving the problem with a permanent fix.”

The SABC acquired the rights to broadcast several Rugby World Cup matches after a sub-licensing stand-off with MultiChoice.

The Sunday Times reported that MultiChoice wanted $5 million (R95 million) for the broadcasting rights, while the SABC had refused to pay $2 million (R38 million).

While the SABC did not have the money to buy the rights, three advertisers helped finance the last-minute deal, which ended up costing them $3 million (R57 million).

According to a statement issued by MultiChoice on Thursday, the deal is for 16 live matches. However, the SABC Sport website states it has secured the rights to 19 games.

“Should the Springboks not qualify for the knockout stages, the above matches will, in any event, be available for broadcast,” MultiChoice said.

eMedia has slammed MultiChoice’s restrictions that block the SABC from broadcasting the games on Openview.

It called MultiChoice’s restriction “overtly anti-competitive” and said it undermines the national imperative of South Africa’s migration from analogue to digital TV.

It also emphasised that Openview does not generate advertising revenue from the SABC channels on its platform.

