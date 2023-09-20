Total TV licence collapse — South Africans voting with their wallets

Less than a third of South Africans have been paying their TV licences since at least 2015, and compliance truly plummeted after the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020.

SABC board chairman Khathutshelo Ramukumba recently told Parliament that the TV licence fee evasion rate had surged to 87% in the 2022/2023 financial year.

In other words, only about 13% of licence holders on the SABC’s database had paid their fees. This figure shows a further decline from the roughly 18% that paid their fees in 2022 and 2021.

The biggest known drop in TV licence payment compliance happened between the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 financial years — when paying customers declined from 31% of the database to 19.4%.

This period included the initial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the long-term closure of many physical pay points where licence holders could renew their licences.

It also resulted in a delay in debt collection agencies being able to take action against defaulters.

However, the SABC offers a wide range of physical and digital methods through which TV licence holders can pay their fees.

Many households may have evaded payment because they struggled to make ends meet and regarded the R265 annual fee as non-essential.

South Africans have also grown disillusioned with the SABC’s programming.

Some who only use other entertainment services may also mistakenly believe that not consuming SABC content means they do not need a TV licence.

The fact that there are little to no consequences for defaulters — apart from empty threats from debt collectors — has likely encouraged and compounded growing non-compliance in the years that followed.

How TV licence payment compliance changed

Tracking the history of TV licence fee compliance in South Africa is challenging, as the broadcaster has not always shared data on this.

The oldest reference to problematic TV licence compliance we found online was from April 2013, when the SABC told Parliament that its compliance rate was somewhere between 25% and 58%.

The SABC said 3 million (25%) of the households on its database at the time paid their TV licences while 4.5 million (33%) were paying “in bits and pieces”.

It also estimated a 30% to 35% TV licence “piracy level”. However, this leaves 7% to 12% of TV licence holders unaccounted for.

Its evasion rates became generally known after the SABC started publishing the amounts it “billed” for TV licences in its annual reports, alongside how much TV licence revenue it had actually collected.

This began in the 2014/2015 financial year when only 28.8% of billed TV licences were recognised as revenue.

This decline happened during the Statue Capture years as the controversial and highly unqualified Hlaudi Motsoeneng began his turbulent reign as SABC COO.

Between then and 2017/2018, the compliance rate hovered around 28% before increasing slightly to 31% the following year — after Motsoeneng was fired.

It then fell sharply to below 20% in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The graph below shows how the SABC’s TV licence payment compliance rate has changed between the broadcaster’s 2014/2015 and 2022/2023 financial years.

The table below shows how the evasion rate changed over the same period.

TV licence payment evasion rates — 2015 to 2023 Financial year Evasion rate 2014/2015 72.2% 2015/2016 72.3% 2016/2017 71.2% 2017/2018 72% 2018/2019 69% 2019/2020 80.6% 2020/2021 82.1% 2021/2022 81.7% 2022/2023 87%

Several proposals for alternative funding mechanisms have been tabled.

Initially, the government looked into an additional tax on devices that could be used to access the SABC’s content — which would have included all smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.

More recently, however, the attention has shifted towards a household levy that the SABC wants the country’s biggest pay-TV broadcaster and streaming service to collect on its behalf.

Both approaches have been criticised by civil society organisations like the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa has called for the broadcaster to get a greater allocation of the country’s annual budget, as the SABC plays a critical role in keeping the masses in South Africa informed.

However, it also believes that Internet penetration can play a significant role in this regard.

Although the TV licence evasion rate has been an eyesore for the SABC in the past few years, it is important to note that the broadcaster primarily relies on advertising for revenue.

Even with a compliance rate of 100%, the SABC’s TV licence revenue would not have exceeded its advertising revenue over the past few years.

To make more money from advertising, the SABC needs to draw viewers — which means it should focus on creating quality content that South Africans want to consume.

This is a mammoth task, considering it is no longer just contending with MultiChoice and eMedia for eyeballs but also major international streaming players like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

