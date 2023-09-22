DStv vs SABC — next sports rights standoff looms

The SABC has made an offer to DStv parent company MultiChoice for the sub-licencing rights to broadcast the 2023 Cricket World Cup (CWC).

MultiChoice holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in South Africa, which will be shown on its SuperSport channels on DStv Premium.

However, a sports rights expert reckons there might be another standoff regarding the costs of the deal as the SABC cannot afford to pay what MultiChoice believes the rights are worth.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 20 September 2023, the public broadcaster said it was awaiting MultiChoice’s response to its offer.

“This move seeks to enhance access to premier cricket content for the masses and reaffirms the commitment to providing the best in sports entertainment to citizens, regardless of their geographic location or economic status,” the SABC said.

The broadcaster did not reveal how much it was willing to pay for the rights nor what matches it wanted to broadcast.

The 2023 edition of the One Day International CWC is set to get underway in India on Thursday, 5 October 2023.

The Proteas men’s team is set to battle it out against nine other nations — starting with Sri Lanka on Saturday, 7 October 2023 — to try and win the trophy for the first time.

Although the team barely secured qualification a few months ago, it recently beat Australia in a 5-match ODI series after three straight wins, showing strong signs of potential.

That helped the Proteas climb to fourth in the overall ICC rankings and knocked Australia off its #1 spot.

Cash N Sport director and founder Nqobile Ndlovu told Cape Talk that the SABC and MultiChoice’s negotiations on a potential CWC 2023 sub-licencing deal had been ongoing for a while.

“The public perception must not be that the SABC has given them an offer and SuperSport is just waiting,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu said the cost to sub-licence the rights was expensive and that the SABC could not afford it.

“They don’t have the money for sports rights; they’ve made a loss for eleven of the last 15 years.”

“They need to find a compromise somewhere, and as happened last time, there might need to be some public pressure and possibly government intervention to get this one over the line.”

SABC trying to avoid accusations of 11th-hour wrangling

The SABC is likely trying to avoid a repeat of the debacle surrounding its 11th-hour securing of broadcasting rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup a few weeks ago.

During the standoff with MultiChoice over the rights, the broadcaster was lambasted for appearing to have waited until a few days before the tournament to try and wangle a deal.

That was despite insiders familiar with the discussions telling the Sunday Times that it was MultiChoice, not the SABC, that had kicked the can down the road.

“We approach them ahead of time. They wait until the last minute to start negotiations,” they said.

Just days before kickoff, South African Breweries, Hollywoodbets, and Pineapple came to the SABC’s rescue and helped put together the $3 million MultiChoice wanted for the rights to sub-licence 19 matches live, including all confirmed and potential games involving the Springboks.

The deal was confirmed just a day before the first game and included a significant restriction — the SABC may not show any matches on eMedia’s Openview free-to-view satellite TV platform. eMedia also owns E-tv.

However, the standoff between the companies only became public knowledge after the Sunday Times reported that the SABC had refused to pay $2 million for the rights to broadcast all the Springbok games.

By making it public that it has approached MultiChoice with an offer three weeks before the tournament starts, the SABC has a leg to stand on if accusations about leaving it to the last minute emerge again.