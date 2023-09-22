Advertising watchdog bans Eben Etzebeth advert for being too violent

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled against SA Rugby regarding a complaint over a BokSquad advertisement showing Eben Etzebeth “violently shaking” a bellhop who hasn’t signed up to the fan site.

The complaint, submitted by Claire Beswick and Jakki Rossouw, claims that the advertisement condones and glorifies violence.

“The violent shaking of the bellhop is completely inappropriate. It is extreme violence and extreme shaking. I think the creators of the advertisement thought it might be humorous, but it seems to condone such a violent response and such a response is never appropriate,” they said.

“It glorifies violence and sets the wrong example for any young people who might have been watching.”

They added that the “violent shaking of a person” is extremely dangerous, and they believe the shaking shown in the commercial could lead to severe brain injury.

The television commercial first shows Etzebeth asking a bellhop if he has signed up for the BokSquad — a fan platform developed by MTN for SA Rugby.

“Hey Billy, have you signed up for BokSquad yet?” he asks.

Etzebeth then looks impatient when Billy tells him he’s been busy. Later, Etzebeth approaches Billy to ask again, but Billy indicates that he still has to do it.

Billy then meets an angry-looking Etzebeth in a lift, and a voiceover says, “Don’t be like Billy. Sign up for BokSquad, the official Springbok supporters club. Brought to you by MTN and SA Rugby.”

It then shows Etzebeth grabbing Billy by the shirt and shaking him, much like he has been seen doing to opponents on the rugby field.

Given the opportunity to respond to the complaint, SA Rugby said the scene is intended as an amusing finale to the advertisement.

It added that it “is in no way either intended or likely to incite an outbreak of shaking of individuals (or even of flyweight bellhops)”.

“It is a comedic off-field recreation of on-field ‘enforcing’, not dis-similar to the incident featuring Etzebeth against the Wallabies.”

SA Rugby added that Rugby is a game of controlled power and aggression and that the content was designed within those parameters, similar to how car adverts sometimes emphasise speeds without encouraging reckless driving.

The ARB weighed the complaint and response in terms of Clause 3.2 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice, which relates to violence in advertising. It states:

Advertisements must not contain anything which might lead or lend support to acts of violence, including gender-based violence, nor should they appear to condone such acts.

The regulator noted that the commercial was intended to be humorous, and the shaking was done cartoonishly rather than depicting an actual assault.

However, it said it couldn’t make a distinction between humorous violence and actual violence.

“The Commercial depicts an angry man shaking a much smaller man to punish him for not doing what the first man wanted him to do,” it said.

“There is, in fact, nothing comedic — such as a pie in his face or similar slapstick renditions — in the execution.”

The ARB added that, with the Springboks considered South African heroes by many, the behaviour depicted in the advert can be said to lead or influence others.

“As such, the Directorate finds that it is in contravention of Clause 3.2 of Section II of the Code,” it ruled. “The complaint is upheld.”

As deadlines permit, the regulator has instructed SA Rugby to remove the commercial showing the “violent shaking of the bellhop” immediately.