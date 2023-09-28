Disney+ kicking off password-sharing crackdown

Disney+ will kick off its password-sharing crackdown on 1 November 2023, and customers in Canada will have to pay extra to share their account with someone outside their household from that date.

The Verge reports that Disney sent an email to its Canadian customers detailing its new account-sharing rules on Wednesday, 27 September.

“We’re implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household,” the email reads.

According to Mobile Syrup, Disney is adding new terms to its subscriber agreements for Canadian customers in the form of a dedicated account-sharing section.

“Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household,” the terms read.

The company will monitor account activity to ensure its new rules are followed. If an account violates the rules, Disney will limit or terminate access to its service.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the company’s password-sharing crackdown during the company’s quarterly earnings call with investors on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

At the time, he said Disney was actively working on methods to crack down on password-sharing and noted that Disney had the technical capability to monitor user sign-ins.

Iger also announced price hikes for the Disney+ streaming service that will see US subscribers pay 75% more for a Disney+ subscription than before the first price increase in December 2022.