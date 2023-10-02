Netflix ships last DVD

After 25 years of offering the service, Netflix shipped its last DVD on Friday, 29 September 2023.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos first announced the shutdown of DVD services in April 2023.

He explained that the business had continued to shrink, making it more difficult to justify offering the service.

To go out on a “high”, Netflix sent out its final discs on Friday. The service has shipped over 5 billion DVDs since launching in 1998.

To mark the end of its DVD rentals, Netflix posted a YouTube video titled “Long Live the Red Envelope”, referring to the signature envelopes in which it shipped the DVDs.

It features an electronic version of Blink 182’s All the Small Things, from the band’s third album Enema of the State.

The pop-punk song was released the same month that Netflix first launched its monthly DVD subscription service.

The video also comes with tell-tale features of the 1990s and early 2000s — including dial-up Internet, Internet Explorer, and a DVD disc loading screen.

“We’ve always loved entertainment, and that little red envelope remains an enduring symbol of our mission to make it better for every member. DVDs will forever be in our DNA,” Netflix states in the video’s description.

Long before it became the world’s most popular video streaming service, Netflix started out as a mail-order DVD rental and buying service in the US.

From its public launch in March 1998, it allowed people in the US to choose from 925 movies on its DVD.com website and have the discs shipped to their preferred address.

While it initially offered sales and rentals, the former was dropped about a year later.

By September 1999, it launched a monthly subscription that removed due dates and late return fees — common conditions attached to traditional rental services.

Subscribers to this service reached one million by 2003. By 2005, Netflix was shipping 1 million DVDs daily. That grew to 12 million weekly by 2008.

With its subscription model, Netflix offered better value and convenience to customers than the US’s biggest conventional movie rental service at the time — Blockbuster.

Blockbuster’s failure to adapt and Netflix’s launch of an online video streaming service in 2007 ultimately led to its demise by 2014.

The proliferation of video streaming services also contributed to the end of many DVD rental shops in South Africa.

However, piracy and distribution monopolies were regarded as the biggest factors locally.

Netflix also shared a timeline of its DVD rental business’s history, shown in the infographic below.

