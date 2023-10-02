The Creator — Hollywood tackles AI in new sci-fi epic

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards’ latest movie, The Creator, launched in Ster-Kinekor cinemas this weekend.

The Creator is a sci-fi action-adventure film set in a hypothetical future where AI-powered robots form part of human society.

Featuring a star-filled cast — including John David Washington, Ken Watanabe, and Allison Janney — the movie brings a fresh spin to a theme tackled in blockbusters like The Terminator and The Matrix: what happens if humanity ends up at war with its own artificial general intelligence (AGI) creation?

Topical movie

While this is far from the first movie about intelligent robots, it comes at a time when AI is a hugely popular topic of discussion.

With technologies like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and Google Bard receiving mainstream attention, many are speculating what the future would look like if we fully embrace AI.

Furthermore, many of the world’s top technology minds — such as Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk — have been very outspoken about their views relating to AI.

The Creator gives moviegoers a thought-provoking perspective into how AI could shape our future while commenting on AGI’s benefits and potential pitfalls.

Check out the trailer for The Creator below.

Positive reviews

Fans will know that an interesting idea doesn’t always translate to a great movie, particularly within the sci-fi genre.

Thankfully (and reassuringly), reviews of the movie have been very positive.

“Gareth Edwards’ innovative sci-fi spectacular is something special” — USA Today

“A jaw-droppingly distinctive sci-fi” — BBC

“Draws together the many strands of our current AI debate with tremendous boldness, conjuring up an intriguing and stimulating spectacle” — The Guardian

“Hollywood rarely makes sci-fi that looks as good as this” — The Independent

If you’re interested in technology and AI, and love a good sci-fi movie, The Creator may pique your interest — just as it has ours.

