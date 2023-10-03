SABC rejects DStv owner’s proposal for Cricket World Cup rights

DStv and SuperSport owner MultiChoice has announced that the SABC rejected its propositions for sub-licensing broadcast rights to the Cricket World Cup.

“After prolonged negotiations, the SABC last night rejected MultiChoice’s latest proposal for a possible sub-license of broadcast rights to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on the basis of the proposed licence fee,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is notwithstanding MultiChoice offering the rights to the SABC on significantly reduced commercial terms, given its current circumstances. MultiChoice is disappointed at the rejection of its various proposals.”

The SABC issued a statement two weeks ago revealing it was negotiating with MultiChoice for the rights.

It said then that it was still awaiting MultiChoice’s response to its offer.

Neither the SABC nor MultiChoice revealed how much they were willing to pay or accept for the rights.

After being criticised for leaving the Rugby World Cup sub-licensing negotiations to the last minute, the SABC likely went public with information about the talks to avoid similar accusations about the cricket.

That was despite insiders familiar with the Rugby World Cup discussions telling the Sunday Times that MultiChoice, not the SABC, had kicked the can down the road.

The SABC reportedly initially refused to pay $2 million (R38 million) to sub-licence all seven confirmed and potential Springbok matches from MultiChoice.

Days before kickoff, South African Breweries, Hollywoodbets, and Pineapple came to the SABC’s rescue and helped put together $3 million (R57 million) to pay MultiChoice.

This got the public broadcaster rights for at least 16 live matches, including all confirmed and potential games involving the Springboks.

The deal was confirmed just a day before the first game.

However, it included a significant restriction — the SABC may not show any matches on eMedia’s Openview free-to-view satellite TV platform. eMedia also owns E-tv.

The SABC has called the restriction “anti-competitive” and “irrational”.

Openview has said the limitation is “overtly anti-competitive” that is “nothing short of domination”.

eMedia took out full-page advertisements in the Sunday Times, Rapport, and City Press this weekend, announcing that it has taken legal action against MultiChoice over the Rugby World Cup sub-licensing dispute.

MultiChoice confirmed to MyBroadband that it had received eMedia’s court papers.

“We consider the application to be without merit and have notified eMedia of our intention to oppose it.”

Top Dollar for Top Sports

The dispute between SuperSport and South Africa’s free-to-air broadcasters comes down to money.

Specifically, how much it costs MultiChoice to secure the rights to tournaments like the Rugby and Cricket World Cups, and whether it is fair for competitor eMedia to receive taxpayer-sponsored entry into premium sports broadcasting.

From MultiChoice’s perspective, eMedia is seeking a free ride to show some of the year’s most valuable South African sporting content on its platform.

eMedia has also started launching satellite pay-TV products on its existing Openview infrastructure — called Ultraview — becoming more of a direct competitor to DStv.

From eMedia and SABC’s perspectives, the South African government punted Openview as an option for households to migrate to digital TV.

Openview also has no direct way of monetising the SABC’s channels on its platform, making it difficult to contribute towards sub-licensing deals.

Although Openview carries several SABC channels, it can’t place any of its own advertising on them — all advertising revenue generated by the channels goes to the public broadcaster.

This carriage deal between Openview and the SABC came after an acrimonious dispute between the companies ten years ago.

The SABC had wanted to block Openview from broadcasting its channels, as it wanted eMedia to pay for carrying them.

However, the SABC’s interdict against Openview was ultimately dismissed with costs in August 2014.