Lamborghinis of YouTuber jailed for selling pirate TV subscriptions go on auction

Dozens of cars belonging to a YouTuber jailed for reselling pirated cable TV content have been put up for auction by the US Marshals, Road and Track reports.

The 57-vehicle collection includes 32 cars, several motorcycles, and ATVs previously owned by YouTuber Bill Omar Carrasquillo (Omi in a Hellcat).

Carrasquillo was jailed earlier this year after being found guilty of “piracy of cable TV, access device fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and hundreds of thousands of dollars of copyright infringement.”

Investigators determined that he had used proceeds from offering pirate streams of cable TV channels to buy the vehicles.

He flaunted the vehicles on his YouTube channel and amassed 818,000 subscribers over several years. His channel and videos are still online.

Among the most valuable models in the auction are a Lamborghini Aventador in a Power Rangers wrap, two Lamborghini Huracans, a Lamborghini Urus, Audi R8 V10, an Acura NSX, and 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS.

There are also five Stellantis products equipped with various versions of the Hellcat motor.

Bidding in the auction has already been opened, while the live auction will be held on Friday, 13 October 2023.

At the time of publication, the Aventador had received the highest number of bids — 51 — going up to $380,000 (R7.3 million).

The Aventador is the last naturally-aspirated V12 car that Lamborghini will make before switching to hybrid-only manufacturing.

The screenshots below show the eight cars with the highest bids at the time of publication.

