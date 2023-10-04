Netflix price hike on the cards — report

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Netflix plans to increase its ad-free subscription’s price in the coming months.

The price hikes will roll out to US and Canadian customers first, before rolling out to other markets.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the WSJ said the price increases will take effect a few months after the actors’ strike is settled.

The magnitude of the planned price increase is unclear.

The streaming service currently offers four subscription tiers in South Africa — Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium — with monthly prices ranging from R49 to R199.

According to the WSJ’s sources, the ad-supported plan could dodge the planned increase, but Netflix hasn’t confirmed any changes yet.

Netflix started offering an ad-supported plan for $6.99 (R135) per month in November 2022.

Although this isn’t available in South Africa, Netflix does offer a mobile-only plan locally for R49 per month, which isn’t available in places with ad-supported packages.

It should be noted that a pricing adjustment in Netflix’s home market does not necessarily mean it will happen in South Africa.

Netflix last hiked its pricing in South Africa in February 2022. This was its first price increase since it launched in the country on 6 January 2016, despite several pricing changes elsewhere in the world during that time.

The price changes saw Netflix’s Standard plan increase from R139 to R159 monthly, while its Premium subscription went from R169 to R199 per month.

The prices of the Mobile and Basic plans remained the same, at R49 and R99, respectively.

Netflix would not be the only streaming provider increasing its US prices this year.

In August, the Walt Disney Company announced price increases for Disney+ that would take effect from 12 October.

This will be Disney+’s second price increase in that country in a year.

Disney+ already increased its prices in South Africa this year, with its monthly plan increasing from R119 to R139 per month and its annual plan going from R1,190 to R1,390.

