Takalani Sesame and two other South African shows nominated for Emmy Awards

The 51st International Emmy Awards are set to take place on 20 November 2023, with 56 nominees spanning 20 countries, including three from South Africa.

South African-made nominees include The Mandela Project, Two Sides, and the thirteenth season of Takalani Sesame.

The winners will be announced at an event on Monday, 20 November.

Each South African nominee falls under a different category.

The Mandela Project competes against Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World], Lynchings, and Man vs. Bee in the Short-Form Series segment.

Two Sides — a docuseries about the Springbok vs British & Irish Lions series in 2021 — is up against 30 Dias Para Ganar, Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit, and Harley & Katya in the Sports Documentary category.

Takalani Sesame’s thirteenth season falls within the Kids: Factual category and is competing against Built To Survive, Quintal TV’s second season, and Triff… Anne Frank [Meet… Anne Frank].

All-in-all, there are 13 awards categories, and some of the other notable nominees include:

Art is Our Voice (Arts Programming)

Los Tigres Del NotreL Hisorias Que Contar (Arts Programming)

Martin Freeman in The Responder (Best Performance by an Actor)

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too (Best Performance by an Actress)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Drama Series)

The Devil’s Hour (Drama Series)

Derry Girls season 3 (Comedy)

Nazijäger – Reise In Die Finsternis [Nazi Hunter – Journey Into Darkness] (Documentary)

The Great British Bake Off season 13 (Non-Scripted Entertainment)

Pantanal (Telenovela)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (TV Movie/Mini-Series)

Moominvalley season 3 (Kids: Animation)

The Smeds and The Smoos (Kids: Animation)

Gudetama: An Eggscellent Adventure (Kids: Live-Action)

Heartbreak High (Kids: Live-Action)

The South African-made shows nominated for International Emmy Awards are briefly described below.

The Mandela Project

The Mandela Project, starring Ndaba Mandela, Jeremy Lynch, Big Zuu, Marsai Martin, and Jabari Banks, among others, examines Nelson Mandela’s legacy by letting modern-day celebs emulate some of his acts of kindness by paying them forward.

The short-form series kicked off in July 2022 and is available through the BETNetworks YouTube channel.

Spanning five episodes, the series has accumulated more than nine million views since its launch.

“Ndaba Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, honours his grandfather’s staggering contributions of service, freedom, and equality with The Mandela Project,” says BETNetworks.

Two Sides

Two Sides is a three-part documentary covering the ins and outs of the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

It features fly-on-the-wall footage of both teams’ camps during the tour, which was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The documentary highlights each team’s preparations and what went on during the matches. It is the latest in a long series of Lions Tour documentaries, the first of which was aired in 1997.

South Africa won the 2021 tour series 2-1.

Takalani Sesame (season 13)

Takalani Sesame focuses on the concept of children learning more effectively during play, and the thirteenth season features all the same familiar faces.

These include Elmo, Zuzu, Zikwe, Kami, and Moshe, with various new characters voiced by Sho Madjozi, Prev Reddy, Holly and Mimi Rey, Farieda Metsileng, David Kau, and The Goliaths.

According to Sesame Workshop, the thirteenth season teaches children and parents about “Big Feelings”, like feeling scared, angry, frustrated, or sad.

“We’re dealing with a very serious subject, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun while we learn about it,” says Innocent Nkata, managing director of Sesame Workshop South Africa.

Now read: This is the plan for TV Licences in South Africa