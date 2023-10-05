SABC and DStv strike last-minute Cricket World Cup broadcast deal

The SABC has announced it will broadcast the 2023 Cricket World Cup (CWC) after reaching a sub-licencing agreement with rightsholder SuperSport.

The announcement comes two days after the public broadcaster and SuperSport and DStv owner Multichoice said they had failed to reach an agreement over the free-to-air broadcast rights for the tournament.

On Tuesday, MultiChoice said that the SABC had rejected the pay-TV broadcaster’s latest proposal for a possible sub-license of broadcast rights to the 2023 CWC based on the proposed licence fee.

“This is notwithstanding MultiChoice offering the rights to the SABC on significantly reduced commercial terms, given its current circumstances.”

“MultiChoice is disappointed at the rejection of its various proposals.”

The SABC also confirmed it would not be broadcasting the tournament, apologising to cricket fans while explaining it could not agree to a deal that would be financially detrimental.

However, in a statement late on Thursday, 5 October 2023, the SABC said it had reached an agreement with MultiChoice in further negotiations.

The SABC said the deal would allow it to fulfil its mandate of broadcasting sports of national interest as well as ensuring that all cricket fans enjoyed the spectacle.

The SABC will broadcast all nine confirmed matches to be played by the Mens Proteas team, as well as a semi-final, final and closing ceremony.

South Africans can watch the 2023 CWC for free on SABC 3 on DStv channel 193, digital and analogue TV, sabcsport.com, and the SABC Plus online streaming service and app.

The first match of the tournament was already played between England and New Zealand on Thursday, 5 October 2023.

The Proteas will start their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at 10:30 on Saturday, 7 October 2023.

The team’s full match schedule is as follows:

vs Sri Lanka — 10:30 on Saturday, 7 October 2023

vs Australia — 10:30 on Thursday, 12 October 2023

vs Netherlands — 10:30 on Tuesday, 17 October 2023

vs England — 10:30 on Saturday, 21 October 2023

vs Bangladesh — 10:30 on Tuesday, 24 October 2023

vs Pakistan — 10:30 on Friday, 27 October 2023

vs New Zealand — 10:30 on Wednesday, 1 November 2023

vs India — 10:30 on Sunday, 5 November 2023

vs Afghanistan — 10:30 on Friday, 10 November 2023

No broadcasts on Openview — again

The circumstances surrounding the deal are strikingly similar to the SABC’s last-gasp agreement with SuperSport for the sub-licencing rights to several 2023 Rugby World Cup matches, including all involving the Springboks.

However, in that instance, the parties had managed to finalise an agreement before the tournament kicked off.

Just like the RWC sub-licencing deal demands, the SABC is not allowed to broadcast the CWC on its free-to-air channels on eMedia’s Openview satellite TV service.

“To mitigate the block out of the Cricket on Openview, the SABC approached eMedia to jointly acquire the Cricket World Cup 2023 rights from MultiChoice to ensure all eMedia Openview customers are able to view these games,” the SABC said.

“Unfortunately, eMedia has not agreed to this.”

The SABC said it has formally lodged a complaint with the Competition Commission regarding “this behaviour” of MultiChoice.

eMedia is also launching legal action against MultiChoice for blocking the broadcast of the RWC on Openview.

