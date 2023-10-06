Sony adds 100 movies to top-end PlayStation Plus plan

Sony will be making up to 100 movies available to stream for subscribers on its PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Premium plans.

The update forms part of the company’s rebranding of the Bravia Core app, available on Bravia TVs and Xperia smartphones sold in a handful of countries.

The company has given the app a new name — Sony Pictures Core — and made it available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Subscribers will be able to buy or rent up to 2,000 movies on the service.

Among the titles available at launch are Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

One hundred movies will also be available to stream for free if you have a PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe subscription.

“If you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe member, you’ll get access to a curated catalogue of up to 100 movies, through the Sony Pictures Core app to stream on demand from the Sony Pictures library as part of your membership,” Sony said.

“The catalogue, which will be ad-free and updated periodically, features movies such as Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation.”

“There will also be additional benefits for all PlayStation Plus members, so stay tuned for more details.”

PlayStation Deluxe is the top-end option on offer locally and costs R209 per month, R609 on a 3-month option, or R1,879 on an annual subscription.

It is unclear whether South Africa is among the new regions where the Sony Pictures Core perk will be available.

Sony’s statement said it would only be available in 23 countries at launch, with additional regions to be added.

The Sony Pictures Core website lists 89 countries, but it appeared that only the countries where the app was already available for the PS4 and PS5 had sections confirming it was on offer.

South African PlayStation distributor Gamefinity said the note in the announcement gave no definitive commitment on a rollout in South Africa, although it emphasised that the service would become available in a phased approach.

“As soon as we get more info, we will update you accordingly,” said Gamefinity CEO Mario dos Santos.