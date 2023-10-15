South African government spending R1 billion on streaming service — Report

The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) is reportedly spending R1 billion on a new video streaming service.

Sunday newspaper Rapport saw an email sent the Friday before last, 6 October 2023, calling for people to audition for various roles at an over-the-top (OTT) platform.

The advertised positions include presenters and background voice artists in 11 of South Africa’s official languages.

GCIS is government’s public relations arm. It captures and shares government-related media content, including press releases, speeches, cabinet statements, and photos and videos of important events and officials.

Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird told Rapport that he had heard a billion rand had been earmarked for the service and questioned the need for a new platform.

“Who are the viewers, and what existing service will it replace? Wouldn’t it be better to improve the existing communication channels at the various government ministries instead?” Bird asked.

Rapport made several attempts to get comment from GCIS on the plans, but a spokesperson told the publication that the agency could not comment at this time.

Bird was also sceptical about the secrecy surrounding the project.

“If it’s in the planning stages, why isn’t the GCIS telling people about it? If it has nothing to hide, why is it keeping quiet about this?”

Bottomless money pit

Television broadcasting expert Thinus Ferreira expressed no optimism about the planned platform either, stating that it would become a “bottomless pit into which money will be thrown”.

“Only one streaming service is profitable right now, and that’s Netflix. Even other competitors aren’t profitable,” said Ferreira.

He pointed out that the government had insisted there were no funds to spend on community radio stations and newspapers, but somehow, it had the money to spend on a streaming service.

An unnamed expert told the paper that aside from the SABC, there were already several online channels where South Africans could get information from the government, including the parliamentary TV channel and broadcasts on YouTube and Facebook.

“Who’s going to watch a government streaming service, anyway?” they asked.

Rapport said there were previously plans to launch a government streaming service when Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was communications minister.

She was reshuffled to Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security and other functions earlier this year. In this capacity, she is also the political head of GCIS.

While the government reportedly plans to throw a billion rand at the venture, the SABC is in dire straits. The public broadcaster’s management recently reported a R1.13-billion loss for the 2022/2023 financial year.

The loss was R949 million more than the broadcaster posted in the previous financial year and could be the worst in the SABC’s history — at least since 2000.

Its revenue declined by 7.9% from the 2021/22 financial year and was 27% under budget.

Due to this deterioration, the SABC’s cash reserves declined by R709 million, 60% of its total cash reserves.

The SABC’s primary revenue sources — advertising and TV licence fees — have dwindled in the past few years due to increased competition from pay-TV providers and streaming services.

Years of state capture and gross mismanagement have also eroded public trust in the SABC.

In the last financial year, the broadcaster alleged it lost millions of viewers due to load-shedding and the switching off of analogue transmitters in several provinces as part of South Africa’s migration to digital terrestrial broadcasting.

The public broadcaster has lamented the fact that it has to spend millions on its public service mandate but only receives a fraction of its funding from the state.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, it said it spent R817 million on its public service mandate, while the government had only contributed roughly 3% of its revenue streams.

The SABC’s annual report also received a “Disclaimer Opinion” from the Auditor-General, meaning the broadcaster provided insufficient documentary evidence on which to base an audit opinion.

“The lack of sufficient evidence is not confined to specific amounts, or represents a substantial portion of the information contained in the financial statements,” a definition of the opinion states.

This is worse than a qualified audit or even an adverse opinion from the Auditor-General, where it found specific misstatements of fact.